Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: 5 major changes you’ll notice straight away

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has been doing the rounds for over a decade now, so Ubisoft could’ve easily got away with a quick polish and called it a day. Instead, it’s gone back in properly, remaking what is historically considered one of the franchise's best entries.

Black Flag Resynced, landing on the 9th of July is a full remake rather than a lazy remaster, keeping the pirate swagger intact but reworking enough of the systems to make it feel fresh again.

It’s still Edward Kenway, still the Caribbean, still the Jackdaw cutting through the waves, but quite a bit has changed under the surface. Here are the five biggest differences you’ll actually notice when you jump back in.

A full visual overhaul

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - World Premiere Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Resynced is rebuilt in Ubisoft’s latest Anvil engine, bringing in ray-traced lighting, improved reflections and massively upgraded water simulation. The sea alone looks like a completely different game, which is kind of important when you spend half your time sailing it. Cities like Havana and Nassau feel denser and more alive, with more detail packed into every corner.

Character models have had a big upgrade too, with more expressive faces and sharper animations. It does make everyone look a bit cleaner than you might expect from a bunch of 18th-century pirates, but the trade-off is performances that land better in cutscenes. It’s less about nostalgia, more about making the world feel properly lived-in.

Combat is faster, sharper and less of a cakewalk

If you remember tearing through entire groups of enemies without breaking a sweat, that’s getting toned down. Combat in Resynced leans more into timing and precision, with a bigger focus on parries and counter-attacks. Edward moves faster, enemies hit harder and there’s a bit more thought required if you don’t want to get overwhelmed.

There are also new enemy types and additional weapons to mix things up, which should stop fights from feeling too samey. It still looks like Black Flag at its core, just with a bit more bite and less button-mashing your way through every encounter.

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Parkour gets an upgrade

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Collector's Edition Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Movement was always fun in Black Flag, but it could feel a bit limited compared to later entries. Resynced fixes that by adding more advanced parkour mechanics, including manual jumps, side ejects and back ejects that let you control exactly where Edward goes.

It means freerunning is less automated and more skill-based, giving you more freedom to chain together routes and actually express how you move through the world. It might sound like a small tweak, but it makes a big difference once you’re darting across rooftops or escaping guards.

A stealthy improvement

One of the strangest omissions in the original game was the lack of a proper crouch button. That’s been sorted here, with Edward now able to lower his profile anywhere, not just when hiding in bushes. It instantly makes sneaking around feel more natural.

There’s more to it than that though. A new observe mode enhances Eagle Vision, letting you plan routes more effectively, while lighting and shadows now affect how visible you are. You can also approach targets from the sea more freely, adding a few extra options when you’re trying to stay unseen.

Those painful tailing missions are finally fixed

Ask anyone what they hated most about the original Black Flag, and this will come up. The game had loads of tailing missions, and failing them meant starting all over again. It was frustrating then, and it hasn’t aged well.

Resynced dials that back in a big way. If you get spotted or lose your target, the mission doesn’t just end. Instead, you’re given a chance to recover and carry on, whether that means tracking the target down again or dealing with things in a more direct way. It’s a small change on paper, but easily one of the most welcome.





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