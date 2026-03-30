JBL just gave its portable speakers an AI upgrade for summer with Xtreme 5 and Go 5 releases

Portable speakers used to feel like a nice-to-have, something you’d chuck in a bag before nipping out 'just in case' and forget about the rest of the time. Now they’re doing a lot more heavy lifting, completely usurping the tinny speakers on your phone and laptop, and becoming a more important purchase in the process.

JBL has built a reputation on nailing that form factor, and with the new Xtreme 5 and Go 5, it’s doubling down on what works while adding a few extras that feel useful rather than just there for the spec sheet.

(Image credit: JBL)

The Xtreme 5 is naturally the main event. It’s bigger, louder, and clearly designed for people who want their speaker to carry a room. A new acoustic setup, dual tweeters, a subwoofer and boosted volume output looks to add a bit more heft.

The addition of AI Sound Boost keeps distortion in check when the volume creeps up, while Smart EQ mode quietly adjusts depending on whether you’re blasting music or sticking a podcast on.

(Image credit: JBL)

The Go 5, on the other hand, sticks to its lane as the grab-and-go option, just sharpened up. It’s a touch louder, a bit fuller, and crucially easier to pair in a multi-speaker array thanks to AirTouch; just tap two speakers together, and you’ve got instant stereo. No menus, no messing about.

Both speakers also lean harder into external design this time around. Ambient edge lighting is baked in, with the Xtreme 5 offering multiple modes depending on the mood. It could’ve felt gimmicky, but it actually makes sense, especially when these things are increasingly doubling up as the centrepiece of a setup rather than something you hide in the corner.

Importantly, they haven’t lost the practical bits. Both are IP68-rated, meaning they’ll handle water, dust and the general chaos of being taken anywhere without much fuss. Battery life is solid too, with the Xtreme 5 pushing up to 24 hours (and a bit extra with power-saving tweaks), while the Go 5 keeps things ticking for a full day out.

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The Xtreme 5 lands in April at £329.99, with the Go 5 coming in at £39.99, so there's an option for whatever the need and budget.





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