Before Fallout, Walton Goggins starred in another adaptation of a classic video game, now streaming on Prime Video

The 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, starring the ever-resilient Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft and the delightfully devious Walton Goggins as her nemesis, has landed on Amazon Prime Video. And here's the best part: it's not hiding behind another paywall. Previously, you needed to shell out an extra fiver a month for the MGM Plus Amazon Channel, but now, it's just there, waiting for your streaming pleasure.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, this cinematic romp throws us headfirst into a younger, feistier Lara’s quest to uncover the truth behind her father’s mysterious disappearance.

Her journey leads her to the ominously named island of Yamatai, a place where ancient tombs, booby traps, and the utterly fanatic Mathias Vogel (Goggins, in a role he sank his teeth into) conspire to test her resolve. Goggins plays Vogel with such an unsettling psychological edge, you almost feel sorry for him. Almost.

Why you should watch Tomb Raider (2018)

TOMB RAIDER - Official Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

Upon release, Tomb Raider pulled in a decent $275 million globally on a budget of about $100 million. Critics offered a mixed bag of opinions. They praised the film’s grounded action and Vikander’s portrayal, but some grumbled about the familiar origin story plot.

Earning a lowly 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, however, it's not all bad. Like a fine wine (or perhaps a dusty ancient artefact), the film has aged rather well. In recent years, it's garnered more favourable views, now often hailed as one of the few video game adaptations that work. This is largely thanks to Vikander’s utterly convincing performance, the film’s commitment to practical action sequences and Goggins.

Goggins nailed it as the villain, demonstrating why audiences should notice him. He's so good at making a bad guy feel real and kinda creepy, but also somehow likeable. And now he's doing the same thing in Fallout and The White Lotus, proving he's not just a great addition to a show or film but a major reason for people to turn it on, officially becoming one of Hollywood’s leading men thanks to buckets of charm and performances you just can’t take your eyes off.

So, if you’re looking for a decent weekend stream and some easy watching, Tomb Raider is probably a good shout. Its grounded tone, top-notch performances, and newfound accessibility make it a great choice. It’s also another one of Googins’ amazing roles, where the Fallout actor shows off his ability long before he became the star he is today.