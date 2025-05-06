Rockstar drops second Grand Theft Auto VI trailer after setting release date

It was recently announced that GTA VI won’t be releasing in 2025 after rumours suggested it would be coming later this year, with the next game from Rockstar arriving on 26th May 2026. To soften the blow of a delayed release, the developer has now dropped a second trailer for the game out of nowhere.

It’s the best look we’ve had at the new Vice City, as well as a better insight into the game's dual protagonists, who are clearly inspired by Bonnie & Clyde – if the trailer is anything to go by, this might just be the steamiest Grand Theft Auto yet and probably the sweatiest. You can check out the trailer below:

The official description on the trailer also offers some further insight, stating: “Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

We get a good look at their dynamic and some of the wacky side characters who will undoubtedly aid in any antics the two protagonists engage in, and the scale in this trailer feels bigger than ever. We see a shot of Lucia struggling in a plane that looks like it’s coming down, so expect plenty of big set pieces this time around.

Considering how little we know about the game, the emphasis on Jason working out in the trailer, and being absolutely wham, hopefully means the much-missed feature of changing the character's weight from San Andreas returns.

It’s just over a year until one of the most anticipated games of all time releases. Hopefully, there will be more info between now and then, but with Rockstar, it’s anyone’s guess. Until then, we’ve got four minutes of trailers to break down for secrets and hints at what's to come.

