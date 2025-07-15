From Glass of Water to Pet Mode: Experts share 9 of the coolest hidden car features you probably didn't know about
Ready, set, go!
Nothing says summer quite like getting stuck on the motorway, worrying about the tire pressure, running out of car sweets, and having a squabble with your car DJ about what to play next. Also, no British road trip (or trip to the airport) is complete without a constant low-level panic that you’re about to break down.
As much as we love fantasising about what awesome new wheels we might have, chances are, your car already has a pretty cool hidden feature you didn’t know about. Whilst it won’t feel quite the same as a new car smell, it might brighten your journey. The experts at Carwow - the online car buying & selling site - pulled together the most unexpected and quirky car features that could breath new life into your old banger:
1. Toyota’s “Glass of Water” Mode
Ever been told to ‘drive like there’s a glass of water on the dashboard’? Toyota turned that old-school advice into a full-blown digital tool. The screen shows a virtual glass of water – and if you drive too aggressively, it spills. Like having a backseat driver, minus the passive aggression.
- Toyota Yaris and CHR models
2. Volkswagen’s “No Mates Left Behind” Alarm
VW’s interior motion sensors stay alert and check the back seats, even after you’ve locked up. If there’s movement in the back – from a forgotten dog, a sleeping toddler, or your mate after a night out – you'll get a phone alert or alarm. No one gets left behind.
- VW 2025 models onwards
3. Tesla’s “Shhh, the Kids are Sleeping” Mode
Tesla’s Joe Mode silences all alerts and chimes, allowing passengers to nap in peace. Perfect for family road trips or anyone who’s easily startled by a loud sat-nav or parking sensor beep.
- All Teslas
4. Genesis GV60’s Facial Recognition Entry
Car keys are so last year, and unlocking your car just got futuristic. Look at the door pillar, and the Genesis GV60 recognises your face. Add fingerprint ignition inside, and you’ve got proper Bond film vibes.
- Genesis GV60
5. Mercedes’ Fingerprint Profile System
Multiple drivers? No problem. Mercedes stores individual driver profiles that load based on your fingerprint. That means personalised seating, lighting, music and more – at the touch of a finger.
- Models with MBUX (2020 onwards)
6. Volkswagen’s Fatigue Detection System
VW’s system tracks steering input and lane discipline. If it senses drowsiness, it blasts alarms and tells you to take a break. It’s sort of like having your mother turned into an in-built car function - but less yelling and grabbing the dashboard, more gentle suggestion.
- Polo, Golf, and Tiguan
7. Ford’s Pet Mode
Still in its trial phase, but Ford’s Pet Mode lets you leave your dog in the car with the AC running, while flashing a dashboard message to reassure passers-by. No smashed windows and no overheated pups.
- Still in trials
8. Peugeot’s Secret Massage Seats
Hidden deep in the infotainment menus of some Peugeots are massage seats. Fire it up and your back gets a gentle rub while you battle the school run or traffic jams. Luxurious, low-key, and surprisingly effective - brings all the memories of service station/shopping centre massage chairs right into your car.
- Peugeot 508, 5008, 3008 & more
9. BMW’s Programmable Light Show
Want your car to show off? BMW’s customisable welcome animations turn headlights, indicators and ambient lighting into a mini nightclub.
- iX, 4 Series, X7 & more
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
