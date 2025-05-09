Fallout TV show season 2 wraps filming — but there’s no release date yet

The hotly anticipated return of the Fallout TV show draws closer, as cast and crew confirm Fallout season 2 has completed filming. And one of the show’s stars has celebrated the news in fittingly ghoulish fashion.

Walton Goggins, the game-to-TV adaptation’s gunslinging Ghoul took to Instagram to reveal he’d finished with this series of the show… by tearing the skin from his face:

Not his actual skin, of course, but instead the rubbery prosthetic makeup he has to wear to convincingly pull off his irradiated character’s post-nuclear look. He tears at the sand-blasted red skin and chucks it at the camera — so here’s hoping it’s not needed for any post-production reshoots.

Other stars of the show also shared the news in more sedate fashion — lead actress Ella Purnell shared a photo with co-star and onscreen father Kyle MacLachlan, saying “"aaaaand that’s a wrap on @falloutonprime Season 2 folks!"

The official Fallout X account also shared a clip of Goggins’ skin removal, alongside the caption "Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production."

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB

— FALLOUT (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

But with post-production having kicked off in earnest — and this being a post-heavy, CGI-filled show — there’s no sign yet of a release date.

Returning to the wasteland

Airing on Amazon Prime Video from April 2024, the first season of the Fallout TV show was that rarest of things — a crossover smash hit that not only entertained streaming viewers, but was rapturously received by the hard-to-please fans of the games the show is adapted from.

The first series followed Purnell’s vault-dwelling Lucy, part of a commune that’s survived a post-nuclear war fallout for generations in underground living quarters, as she hunts down her missing father — unearthing a conspiracy along the way. The show deftly mixes established lore with great action and humour, and found legions of fans, prompting a swift follow up season.

As such, season 2 of the show began filming in November 2024, and we’ve had a trickle of news relating to its return since — though the production was delayed by Los Angeles’ brutal wildfires earlier this year, we’ve seen sets of iconic in-game locations, and heard news of wild casting moves, including the prime-time return of child star Macaulay Culkin.



