Fallout TV show season 2 wraps filming — but there’s no release date yet
Walton ‘The Ghoul’ Goggins marked the end in dramatic fashion
The hotly anticipated return of the Fallout TV show draws closer, as cast and crew confirm Fallout season 2 has completed filming. And one of the show’s stars has celebrated the news in fittingly ghoulish fashion.
Walton Goggins, the game-to-TV adaptation’s gunslinging Ghoul took to Instagram to reveal he’d finished with this series of the show… by tearing the skin from his face:
Not his actual skin, of course, but instead the rubbery prosthetic makeup he has to wear to convincingly pull off his irradiated character’s post-nuclear look. He tears at the sand-blasted red skin and chucks it at the camera — so here’s hoping it’s not needed for any post-production reshoots.
Other stars of the show also shared the news in more sedate fashion — lead actress Ella Purnell shared a photo with co-star and onscreen father Kyle MacLachlan, saying “"aaaaand that’s a wrap on @falloutonprime Season 2 folks!"
The official Fallout X account also shared a clip of Goggins’ skin removal, alongside the caption "Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production."
Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB
— FALLOUT (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025
But with post-production having kicked off in earnest — and this being a post-heavy, CGI-filled show — there’s no sign yet of a release date.
Returning to the wasteland
Airing on Amazon Prime Video from April 2024, the first season of the Fallout TV show was that rarest of things — a crossover smash hit that not only entertained streaming viewers, but was rapturously received by the hard-to-please fans of the games the show is adapted from.
The first series followed Purnell’s vault-dwelling Lucy, part of a commune that’s survived a post-nuclear war fallout for generations in underground living quarters, as she hunts down her missing father — unearthing a conspiracy along the way. The show deftly mixes established lore with great action and humour, and found legions of fans, prompting a swift follow up season.
As such, season 2 of the show began filming in November 2024, and we’ve had a trickle of news relating to its return since — though the production was delayed by Los Angeles’ brutal wildfires earlier this year, we’ve seen sets of iconic in-game locations, and heard news of wild casting moves, including the prime-time return of child star Macaulay Culkin.