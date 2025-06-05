How to fix Nintendo Switch 2 System Transfer ‘Connect the AC adaptor’ issue

It’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch day — and like basically every other release of a brand new gadget known to man, there’s at least one kink in the system that you might encounter on day one.

If you’re setting up your Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, and are looking to use the ‘System Transfer’ feature to move your save data, screenshots and user profiles from the original Nintendo Switch to the new console, some new owners are encountering an issue that prevents it from working.

We ran into the problem too, but we’ve got the fix. Read on for how to make sure all your old Switch data moves as seamlessly as possible onto the new machine.

‘Connect the AC Adaptor before starting the system transfer process’

When first setting up your Nintendo Switch 2, the initial set-up process invites users to transfer old data from an existing Switch to the new console.

To do this, you’ll be asked to sign into your Nintendo account on a smartphone or tablet, and agree to the fact that some data elements will move irreversibly from the old console to the new one. You’ll be given a numbered code to put into the Switch 2 interface. So far, so simple.

You’ll then be asked to move your old console close to the new Switch 2, go into the old console’s settings menu and, under the System menu, select the data transfer option. This should then trigger a wireless data transfer between both systems. But if, like us, you’re unlucky, you’ll be met with a message on the old console that reads:

‘Connect the AC Adaptor before starting the system transfer process.’

And we couldn’t get it to go away. It had us stumped, as our old Nintendo Switch OLED model not only had 100% battery charge, but was also plugged into the wall, too.

We tried different chargers, different cables, even plugging the old Switch into the USB-A ports on the side of the Switch 2 dock.

The solution?

Temporarily plug your old Switch into the Nintendo Switch 2’s power supply — even if that means disconnecting its USB-C cable from the dock.

Once you’ve plugged it into the official power supply that comes with the new Switch, the problem instantly resolves, and the data transfer continues.

Hopefully Nintendo notices this issue and tweaks it with a console update for future users. But hey, welcome to the world of Day One ownership! Happy gaming!