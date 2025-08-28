Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel

First we had Charli XCX x Converse for a Brat special, and now we’re getting another popstar making a departure into the world of throwbacks.

Billie Elilish, popstar behind hits like Bad Guy and Birds of a Feather, has teamed up with Barbie maker Mattel for a special UNO pack.

It’s not come completely out of the blue, as Billie has spoken about her love for the classic game. Chatting to Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date, she added “it gets a little but violent,” when she plays the game. She also commented on some of the official rules confirmed by the company: “Uno just announced some agrbage about, Oh you can’t stack pluses.’ Sorry, the game’s not fun then?” Although luckily it sounds as though her critique hasn’t gotten in the way of the two collaborating.

The description on Eilish’s website says the artist designed the deck which features colours, symbols, and numbers that showcase her artistic aesthetic printed on 300-gram premium card stock. She also posted a photo on INstagram sharing the news of her own deck, writing “Weeeeee, my own UNO.” To be honest, we’d probably have the same reaction.

It’s not the first time UNO has done a quirky collaboration, having teamed up with design company BLVCK, known for the sleek all-black designs. The deck was - you guessed it - an all black version which was definitely giving Wednesday gives. UNO cosplaying as Cards Against Humanity.

Billie’s deck is comprised of 112 orange, green yellow, and blue cards and her Blohsh logo is integrated throughout. It’s available to buy from 14th November and is retailing at £21.