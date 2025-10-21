The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale is here — and these are our favourite deals
Spooky bargains
If your idea of celebrating Halloween is less about pumpkin carving and more about staying up till 3am with your monitor glowing like an eldritch portal, good news: the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale 2025 is officially live.
Running until the 3rd of November, the sale is cutting prices by up to 80% across hundreds of titles, from cult horror to blockbuster thrillers. Epic also boosted Epic Rewards to 20% back at checkout when you pay through Epic’s own system. That bonus even applies to Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys purchases until the 8th of January, 2026.
But with so many deals lurking in the shadows, where do you start? We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch — the games that’ll keep your heart racing and your hard drive full.
Our top picks from the Epic Halloween Sale
- The Witcher 3 – £6.99: A modern classic for the price of a pint. Revisit Geralt’s monster-slaying saga in one of the best open-world games ever made.
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition – £16.19: The sun, the sand, the zombies. This gory, LA-set apocalypse is packed with personality and plenty of weapons, so you can carve your way through the apocalypse
- Disco Elysium – £8.74: A booze-soaked detective RPG with more dialogue than your last breakup. Sharp, strange, and unforgettably written.
- Control: Ultimate Edition – £5.39: For less than the price of lunch, get a telekinetic thrill ride through one of the most stylish, mind-bending shooters ever made.
- Alan Wake 2 – £11.99: The king of psychological horror returns, darker, sharper, and moodier than ever. It’s the perfect game for a long night in with every light off.
- Mortal Kombat 1 – £11.24: Fatalities for a tenner? Don’t mind if we do. The iconic brawler is back and bloodier (and better looking) than ever.
- Still Wakes the Deep – £10.19 A claustrophobic oil-rig horror that’ll make you want to sleep with the lights on. Beautiful, eerie, and absolutely nerve-shredding.
Whether you’re fighting monsters, rewriting reality, or just trying to stay alive until sunrise, this sale has something for everyone.
The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale 2025 is live now until the 3rd of November.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
PlayStation Plus unleashes horror heavyweights this October
Spooky season is here on PlayStation
-
New Pokemon game leak reveals every planned release for the next 5 years
From Gen 10 to a Pokémon MMO: What the massive ‘Teraleak’ might reveal about the future
-
ROG Xbox Ally X price revealed as handhelds go up for pre-order
Everything's an Xbox
-
Get a first look at OD — Jordan Peele's game collab with Metal Gear legend Hideo Kojima
Where OD meets P.T.
-
The best Metroidvania games, ranked! Metroid, Castlevania, Hollow Knight and more
Celebrate the long-awaited launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong with this definitive list
-
Arcade2TV-XR review: Meta Quest controller brings the arcade to your living room in VR
Meta Quest compatible kit lets you create your own virtual arcade, no change machine required.
-
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel
Quite the UNO reverse
-
Pokémon Go is getting a progression revamp, and a level 80 cap raise
Five years later