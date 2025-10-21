The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale is here — and these are our favourite deals

If your idea of celebrating Halloween is less about pumpkin carving and more about staying up till 3am with your monitor glowing like an eldritch portal, good news: the Epic Games Store Halloween Sale 2025 is officially live.

Running until the 3rd of November, the sale is cutting prices by up to 80% across hundreds of titles, from cult horror to blockbuster thrillers. Epic also boosted Epic Rewards to 20% back at checkout when you pay through Epic’s own system. That bonus even applies to Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys purchases until the 8th of January, 2026.

But with so many deals lurking in the shadows, where do you start? We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch — the games that’ll keep your heart racing and your hard drive full.

Our top picks from the Epic Halloween Sale

Alan Wake 2 - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher 3 – £6.99: A modern classic for the price of a pint. Revisit Geralt’s monster-slaying saga in one of the best open-world games ever made.

A modern classic for the price of a pint. Revisit Geralt’s monster-slaying saga in one of the best open-world games ever made. Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition – £16.19: The sun, the sand, the zombies. This gory, LA-set apocalypse is packed with personality and plenty of weapons, so you can carve your way through the apocalypse

The sun, the sand, the zombies. This gory, LA-set apocalypse is packed with personality and plenty of weapons, so you can carve your way through the apocalypse Disco Elysium – £8.74: A booze-soaked detective RPG with more dialogue than your last breakup. Sharp, strange, and unforgettably written.

A booze-soaked detective RPG with more dialogue than your last breakup. Sharp, strange, and unforgettably written. Control: Ultimate Edition – £5.39: For less than the price of lunch, get a telekinetic thrill ride through one of the most stylish, mind-bending shooters ever made.

For less than the price of lunch, get a telekinetic thrill ride through one of the most stylish, mind-bending shooters ever made. Alan Wake 2 – £11.99: The king of psychological horror returns, darker, sharper, and moodier than ever. It’s the perfect game for a long night in with every light off.

The king of psychological horror returns, darker, sharper, and moodier than ever. It’s the perfect game for a long night in with every light off. Mortal Kombat 1 – £11.24: Fatalities for a tenner? Don’t mind if we do. The iconic brawler is back and bloodier (and better looking) than ever.

Fatalities for a tenner? Don’t mind if we do. The iconic brawler is back and bloodier (and better looking) than ever. Still Wakes the Deep – £10.19 A claustrophobic oil-rig horror that’ll make you want to sleep with the lights on. Beautiful, eerie, and absolutely nerve-shredding.

Whether you’re fighting monsters, rewriting reality, or just trying to stay alive until sunrise, this sale has something for everyone.

The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale 2025 is live now until the 3rd of November.