Meze Audio 99 Classics headphones return with new features and refined craftsmanship for modern listeners

A decade after its debut, Meze Audio’s 99 Classics are returning for a new generation.

First launched in 2015, the Romanian brand’s signature headphones became an instant hit, thanks to a dose of warmth, craftsmanship, and comfort — plus a similar vibe to an old Morris Minor. Now, the 2nd Generation model honours that decade-long legacy while embracing the modern listener’s needs.

At first glance, the 99 Classics remain unmistakably Meze: walnut wood ear cups, gold-accented hardware, and the elegant, self-adjusting headband. But beneath the familiar silhouette lie ten thoughtful refinements that elevate the experience.

First up, the tuning has been rebalanced for greater neutrality. According to Meze, the bass remains full and engaging, but now with tighter control that lets the mids and treble breathe.

Image 1 of 23
Meze Audio 99 Classics (2nd Generation) from different angles
(Image credit: Meze Audio)

Comfort and practicality have been carefully updated, too. The detachable ear pads, made from vegan leather and medium-density foam, now clip securely into place for improved fit and easy replacement. A larger 7 mm input socket accommodates a broader range of cables, and the upgraded 1.8 m Kevlar-sheathed stock cable delivers sturdier performance.

For modern convenience, Meze includes a compact USB-C DAC/AMP dongle and a gold-plated 6.3 mm adapter, ensuring effortless connection whether you’re plugged into a laptop or a dedicated hi-fi system.

The craftsmanship remains as meticulous as ever. Each ear cup is CNC-machined from solid walnut and hand-polished to reveal the natural beauty of the wood grain. Cast zinc hardware with a deep gold finish completes the look, a subtle statement of refinement rather than flash.

True to Meze Audio’s sustainable philosophy, every part of the 99 Classics is serviceable or replaceable, from the drivers and cables to the headband and ear pads. The packaging has also been rethought: fully recyclable cardboard replaces foam and plastic, cutting waste without compromising presentation.

Warm, balanced, and thoughtfully built, the Meze Audio 99 Classics 2nd Generation feels less like a reboot and more like a considered evolution, a modern classic remade with care, purpose, and a touch of quiet confidence with sustainability and the user in mind.

The second generation of the 99 Classics headphones is available now on the Meze Audio website and in selected retailers worldwide, costing $349 / €349.

