Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster has inspired a stunning new Hamilton watch

Hamilton has become something of a Hollywood regular over the years, appearing in more than 500 films and TV shows. But its latest collaboration with director Christopher Nolan does something a little different.

Instead of creating a watch that appears on screen, the brand has unveiled a limited-edition timepiece inspired by Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey. The result is the Khaki Field Auto The Odyssey Limited Edition, and it's one of Hamilton's most striking releases in years.

The Odyssey | Official Countdown Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Built around the familiar 42mm Khaki Field Automatic, the biggest change is the move to a bronze case, a fitting nod to the Bronze Age setting of the film. As with any bronze watch, it'll gradually develop its own unique patina over time, meaning no two will age in quite the same way.

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The cinematic influences continue across the dial. A vertically brushed black finish takes inspiration from Odysseus' helmet, while bronze sword-shaped hands reference the hero's weapon. Even the second hand has been designed to resemble a spear, making this feel more like a thoughtfully designed tribute than a simple movie-branded product.

Inside is Hamilton's reliable H-10 automatic movement, offering an impressive 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring for enhanced magnetic resistance. It's the same dependable calibre found across much of Hamilton's range, making this as practical as it is collectable.

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The finishing touches are what really elevate the package. Each watch comes on a brown grained leather strap and is presented in a bespoke display box alongside a replica of Athena's pin, a talisman gifted to Odysseus by Penelope in the film.

Only 2,112 of these gems will be made, with the production number chosen as a subtle nod to Homer's legendary tale.

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Hamilton's partnership with Christopher Nolan has already produced memorable watches linked to Interstellar, Tenet and Oppenheimer. This might be the most interesting of the lot. Rather than recreating a prop from the screen, it's a celebration of the mythology behind Nolan's latest blockbuster, resulting in a watch that feels like a genuine collector's piece rather than just another film tie-in.

Limited to 2,112 pieces worldwide, the Hamilton Khaki Field Auto The Odyssey Limited Edition goes on sale on the 17th of July, priced at £1,190. If you're a fan of Hamilton, Nolan or simply beautifully designed watches, this is one to keep firmly on your radar.

Hamilton Watch Khaki Field Auto the Odyssey Limited Edition £1,195 at hamiltonwatch.com





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