Missed out on the Wimbledon Ballot? Everything you need to know to snag £30 tennis tickets and master the famous Wimbledon queue

The Wimbledon tennis tournament holds the crown for the most wholesome sporting event in the world. It’s the Paddington Bear of professional tournaments. After all where else has quite the same dress code, the same calibre of National Treasures falling asleep in the Royal Box, and strawberries which have a strict price cap of £2.85? Borough Market could never. And perhaps the most wholesome fact very few people know… The whole staff eat together at the free canteen – from groundsmen to publicity, everyone is welcome at the on site eatery.

Given its Winne-the-Pooh-esque credentials, it’s not surprising that Wimbledon keeps things fair by offering up on the day tickets on a first-come-first-served basis, thanks to the famous Wimbledon queue.

The queue is perhaps the most democracy you’ll see in the UK, other than Twitter fan casting. From how to bag a spot in the queue to mastering your packing list, this is our complete guide to perfecting your Wimbledon day.

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What you need to know

Where do I go?

(Image credit: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

The queue starts in Wimbledon Park, which is pretty easily accessible. It winds its way round to Gate 3 of Wimbledon Court where the tickets are actually sold. Once you join the queue, you’ll get an official Queue Card which helps keep track of who exactly has put in the grunt work (namely, got there at silly O'clock), and means no jumping or cutsies.

When does the queue officially open?

The queue runs every day of Wimbledon, and opens up the evening before with some die hard fans camping overnight to make sure they get tickets.

(Image credit: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

What time should I get there?

Obviously, the further into the tournament it gets, the more people it attracts. Generally if you’re wanting to make sure you get a ticket, you want to be in the queue before 6am. However, there’s going to be a difference between trying to get a ticket for Day 1’s early rounds, or if you’re trying to blag a ticket for the grand final. The earlier you go, the more likely you are to get a ticket, and if you’re heading for one of the earlier days, you’ll be fairly safe getting there for early hours. Go on weekdays if you want to avoid the huge crowds.

(Image credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

Is there a limit to how many people can queue?

Yes. There is a maximum of 10,000 queue cards given out each morning. Also, once the venue reaches it’s daily capacity (which is around 42,000 spectators), the queue will also close for new arrivals.

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How much will it cost?

A Grounds pass is £30, which is a straight up bargain. Obviously your day will end up being a little more in total depending on how many strawberries you consume.

How many tickets can I get?

(Image credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

It’s limited to strictly one queue card (and ticket) per person – see earlier about Wimbledon being very fair. This means that you can’t take one for the team and do the queue by yourself, and you do need to be fairly organised if you’re going with a group of friends. We’re talking Ubers booked, phones charged with signal, and group snacks.

7 essential tips to absolutely boss the queue

AND do it whilst you have signal (i.e. before you join the queue). We’ll explain why later.

(Image credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

Once you’ve got your grounds pass, you can head straight to the resale booth to register for resold court tickets. Basically, when people leave, their tuckets become available at a heavily discounted price (around a tenner) which means you can get onto the main courts to watch the big matches. You’ll need to fill in a form on the app in order to join the online queue, and be strategic about which courts you apply for, as the bigger the court, the less likely your chances. You can apply for two resale tickets.

3. Raid your nearby supermarket for snacks

Wimbledon is one of the only sporting venues where you can bring in your own food, and if you are braving the queue at 4am, it’s surprisingly hungry work. Make sure you’ve packed up the snacks, with something for breakfast as well as your picnic picky bits essentials.

4. BYOB

(Image credit: Marleen Fouchier/BSR Agency via Getty Images)

Again, Wimbledon is seriously fair when it comes to rules, and rather than banning outside food and drink and inflating the prices from in house vendors, you’re allowed to bring in your own fare. And that includes booze. Obviously you can’t bring in a trollyfull of Majestic’s finest, and there is a limit to how much you can bring in (usually one bottle per person), but definitely take advantage of it.

5. Bring a change of clothes

You do not want to be queuing in your finery – especially if it’s one of those record-breaking, hottest day-of-the-year days. Bring something comfy to queue in, and then change into your dress / suit / fancy gear once you’re in.

6. Bring entertainment

(Image credit: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

The queue is long, yes. You’ll be surroubnded by approximately 5,000 people. However, everyone seems to have that same kind of cheat-code day-off-school energy and it’s a pretty wholesome affair. If you have a pack of cards, Monopoly Deal, or Pass the Pigs at home, definitely pack them in the bag to make your queue time fo quicker. Also, as you’ll be queuing in the outdoors in (hopefully) lovely sunshine, bring outdoor games if you fancy it. A game of Twister in a London park with people you just met whilst you’re having a cheeky midday Pimms is surprisingly fun, to the point you could forget you’re actually waiting for something more exciting.

The Packing List

Plastic cups to pour alcohol into: Rewash and reuse them on the grounds to avoid swigging out of the bottle like a drunk on Henman Hill).

Rewash and reuse them on the grounds to avoid swigging out of the bottle like a drunk on Henman Hill). Sun essentials: Suncream, hat, a fan, a small foldable umbrella if you have one. You’re in the sun all day, and you will have put a lot of effort into actually getting into Wimbledon, so don't ruin it by having to leave early because of suspected sunstroke

Suncream, hat, a fan, a small foldable umbrella if you have one. You’re in the sun all day, and you will have put a lot of effort into actually getting into Wimbledon, so don't ruin it by having to leave early because of suspected sunstroke A picnic blanket – ideally not a towel, this doesn’t offer much space to sit on all day

– ideally not a towel, this doesn’t offer much space to sit on all day A 2L water bottle. Freeze it the night before and refill it throughout the day

Freeze it the night before and refill it throughout the day A change of clothes if you’re queuing – worth repeating so you don’t end up queueing in a dress/smart clothes

– worth repeating so you don’t end up queueing in a dress/smart clothes A power bank - you’re in the wild (aka away from mains power) from about 4am until the end of the Wimbledon day, so bring a portable charger to make sure you can snap away throughout the day

You can find more information about getting tickets to Wimbledon at the Wimbledon official website.





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