The best alternative England shirts to wear during the World Cup
Shirt swap
Every World Cup turns England shirts into the unofficial dress code. You'll see them in the pub, on the train, at the office, and pretty much anywhere a screen is showing the football.
That doesn't automatically mean everyone wants the latest one, though. Some fans haven't warmed to this year's design, while others can't quite bring themselves to spend the thick end of £100 on a shirt they'll mostly wear for a few weeks every couple of years.
Luckily, backing England doesn't have to mean buying the newest kit. There's no shortage of alternatives that look the part without emptying your bank account and we've listed our favourites below.
The beauty of football shirts is that there isn't really a right or wrong answer.
If you love the latest England kit, crack on. If you'd rather wear something with a bit more history behind it, you've got plenty of options.
Companies like Score Draw have made a name for themselves by recreating some of England's most iconic shirts, giving you the look of a classic without having to spend months hunting one down. If authenticity is more your thing, there's always Classic Football Shirts, where you can pick up everything from genuine vintage England tops to cult classics from clubs and countries around the world.
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Or, if none of that scratches the itch, why not make your own, just like the fella above.
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Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
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