Studio Ghibli on Netflix: the movies available now and coming soon

It's finally Studio Ghibli day, everyone! Netflix announced recently that it would be streaming select cuts from its sprawling movie archive in the UK on Netflix and the first batch of Studio Ghibli movies have landed on the streaming site.

Studio Ghibli is perhaps the most well-known animation house outside of Disney. Founded by famed director Hayao Miyazaki, it is responsible for 10 of the highest-grossing animated movies in Japan, so having these movies on Netflix is a massive win for the streaming giant.

In total, there will be 21 Studio Ghibli movies launched on Netflix with 7 of them available now.

Studio Ghibli on Netflix: Here's what you can watch right away...





1. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of the most iconic Ghibli movies (and a particular favourite of ours), the story revolves around Mei and Satsuki who move house as their mother is in hospital and they want to be near her. It turns out their neighbour in the new house is a fantastical creature who turns out to be a spirit.

2. Only Yesterday (1991)

This is based on Manga of the same name, Only Yesterday is a beautiful, intimate tale about how the past and present collide for a woman called Taeko. Even though it is nearly 30 years old, it was only released in the US a few years ago, so it is great to see it on the service.

3. My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

One of the more unusual Studio Ghibli titles (the animation is unlike anything they had done before), this is a loosely connected series of tales about the goings-on of an average Japanese family. Don't watch this if you are expecting a sweeping, epic movie but it is a lovely blast of nostalgia.

4. Ocean Waves (1993)

Much like Only Yesterday, Ocean Waves is about a young man reminiscing about his past as he gets ready to go to a high-school reunion. This was a TV movie at the time and it shows in its production values, but it's still a great watch and way better than most things that are on TV right now.

5. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)





This is one of the best coming-of-age stories from Studio Ghibli. It's about 13-year-old girl Kiki who is a witch but pretty much just uses her powers to fly around. This is skewed at a younger audience, so is the perfect Ghibli to introduce to your little 'uns. It is also the movie that pretty much saved Ghibli from ruin back when it was released, as it was a much-needed hit after a string of flops.

6. Porco Rosso (1992)





This is a strange one - it was originally meant to be a small in-flight movie commissioned by Japan Airlines but it eventually turned into a full-fledged movie. It's about a former World War 1 pilot who is now a bounty hunter and has been turned into a pig. This is one of the most political Ghibli movies with a big anti-facist storyline.

7. Castle in the Sky (1986)

Perhaps the most beautiful-looking early Ghibli movie, Castle In The Sky is a brilliant Steampunk-infused story that was actually the very first movie from the studio. Its story includes pirates, robots and spies, and a massive floating castle and it contains all the hallmarks of future Ghibli movies - a must watch!

Studio Ghibli on Netflix: the movies still to come



Spirited Away (2001) - March

Princess Mononoke (1997) - March

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984) - March

The Cat Returns (2002) - March

Arrietty (2010) - March

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) - March

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) - April

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008) - April

Pom Poko (1994) - April

Whisper of the Heart (1995) - April

The Wind Rises (2013) - April

When Marnie Was There (2014) - April

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) - April







