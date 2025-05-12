Revamped Doraemon sleeping bag coming this year

The Nanga Doraemon-themed sleeping bag is getting an overhaul after its initial release in 2022, with a fresh new redesign and some fabric changes, while still keeping the heart of what initially made the partnership great – an appreciation for one of manga and anime’s most iconic characters.

This time, the sleeping bag appears to be brighter, opting for a more vibrant blue, but still keeping white detailing at the top alongside a red stripe representing the robotic cat's signature collar with the bell embroidered in.

The lining has also been tweaked, still featuring Doraemon multiple times, striking a variety of poses. Still, instead of being yellow like the first time around, it’s been switched out for an orange alternative. The updated sleeping bag still utilises Nanga's waterproof, breathable, and warm Auroratex nylon from the first release.

The updated version of the sleeping bag isn’t set to release until September and will be available through Shogakukan's online store and Shogakukan Department Store.

That is if you’re lucky enough to get one.

The first take on this idea dropped three years ago and sold out immediately, so here's at least another chance to get a revised and improved version.

The new sleeping bag marks the second major collaboration coming this year for Doraemon after it was announced that Converse were teaming up with the famous character to bring to life a limited sneaker drop.