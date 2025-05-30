Air Jordan 14 Ferrari sneakers set for coveted 2025 retro release

Anticipation is building among sneakerheads as the iconic Air Jordan 14 Ferrari prepares for its first-ever retro release this June. This desirable style, renowned for its striking design and luxurious inspiration, is set to capture the attention of longtime Jordan fans, a new generation of collectors, and Ferrari enthusiasts… once again.

Historically, original colourways of Air Jordan silhouettes hold a special place in the hearts of fans. However, the Ferrari edition has consistently bucked this trend, with its modern interpretation often rivalling, and in some cases exceeding, the desirability of initial releases.

While purists may notice minor adjustments to the shoe's shape, reflecting refinements over time to align more closely with the 1999 release, the Jordan brand has remained faithful to the original colours. The sneaker features a red suede upper, complemented by a sleek silver midfoot and vibrant yellow accents placed throughout the design, adding to the Ferrari-inspired feel.

The original 2014 Ferrari release marked a significant departure in Air Jordan 14 construction, utilising one-piece sidewalls. This design choice proved immensely popular, as demonstrated by the model's robust resale market value and the subsequent release of unofficial Yellow Ferrari and Black Ferrari colour variations that adopted the same construction.

The upcoming drop is slated for release on the 11th June, 2025, although there has been no word regarding a UK release just yet.

Notably, this release will also mark the first time the Air Jordan 14 Ferrari will be available in kids' sizing, so even if little sneakerheads can jump on board. Enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further release details and store listings as the launch date approaches. The return of the Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sneaker drops of the summer of 2025.