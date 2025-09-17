9 of the most exciting designers at LFW reveal the trends you'll be wearing for SS26 - and the style tips every man should know

Forget beige: Spring/Summer 26 is going to turn your wardrobe technicolour.

This much and more we’ve learned, as Shortlist goes backstage at this week’s London Fashion Week. The bi-annual fashion spectacle isn’t just about front row A-listers or afterparties you wish you’d blagged your way into - it’s where the trends that’ll shape your wardrobe for the year ahead and beyond are born.

So, we sat down with some of the most exciting designers on the LFW schedule to cut through the catwalk noise and tell us straight: what should men actually be wearing for SS26? From fluid tailoring and sheer layers to statement shoes and power jackets, here’s what you need to know.

The trend: Colour, colour, and more colour

(Image credit: Hu Bing)

As selected by: Hu Bing

The future is bright. Chinese actor, top model and designer, Hu Bing, who made a mark as the first Chinese International Ambassador for London Collections: Men, says that Spring Summer ‘26 will see your wardrobe get a colourful makeover.

“Post-pandemic, men are embracing brighter shades such as chick yellow, pink, misty blue, misty purple, and earthy tones, moving beyond black, white, and grey,” Bing explains, there’s more to the palette than simply adding a pop to your look, “Inspired by the Olympic rings, these colors symbolise youth and positivity.”

Partial to blacks, greys and navys? Fear not - making your look more vibrant is easier than you’d think. “Pair bright tops - like yellow and pink - with simple bottoms,” advises the designer, “It creates a youthful, vibrant, yet polished look - not streetwear casual, but refined with colour accents.”

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?

“A navy linen suit jacket. Wear it with an all-white outfit - a white tee, trouser and sneakers. It’s versatile - both smart and casual.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Learn to wear a jacket well. It’s a man’s most powerful style weapon; it works with jeans, wide trousers, and sharpens the look.”

(Image credit: Itele)

As selected by: Itele

Are you making a statement with your shoes? 2026 is the time to put more thought into your footwear, says Seyi Agboola, the designer behind bold, Nigerian-inspired brand, Itele, showing in the UDGN Cultural Threads showcase at London Fashion Week.

“For Spring-Summer ‘26, I see men embracing statement footwear with storytelling, shoes that aren’t just accessories, but conversation starters, with embroidered motifs and prints. Footwear is moving beyond basics into artful pieces that carry meaning. I’m excited because it shows men are becoming bolder and more expressive with style.”

It’s something the designer has already seen on runways around the world - and expects to impact street style next season. “Runways in Milan and Lagos have been experimenting with artistic footwear, and I’ve also seen it in street style during Paris Fashion Week. It’s clear that men everywhere want individuality,” says Agboola.

“Keep the outfit simple and let the shoes do the talking. For example, pair embroidered loafers

with tailored trousers and a crisp shirt. The idea is balance, when your footwear is bold, your

clothes frame it.”

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?

“A pair of well-made loafers. They transition from day to night, casual to formal, and when made

with quality craftsmanship, they’ll last far beyond the season.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Fit is everything. Understand your body type and what fits it. You can wear the simplest

outfit, but if it fits well, you’ll look sharp.”

The trend: Shorter shorts and the new It jacket

(Image credit: Nichoir)

As selected by: Nichoir

Fashion isn’t always so serious - next season’s about to get cheeky, dark romantic label Nichoir shares with Shortlist.

“Spring-Summer is always about energy and freedom,” the London-based designer behind the brand, Radu Nicolae-Vladut tells us, “I see men embracing shorter shorts but not tight - instead, baggy and relaxed.”The cheek extends beyond short-shorts, too: “There’s also space for cheeky slogans, like on our racing jacket, and I’d love to see a revival of spikes and biker-inspired wear,” Nicolae-Vladut shares.

So, how should we style these pieces? “The short answer: with confidence,” the designer recommends, “Bold proportions or playful slogans only work if you own them. Color matching is key, and accessories always finish the story. A belt, a chain, or even socks can completely shift a look.”

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?

“A perfect jacket. Something unapologetically cool. We’ve seen so many denim jackets - now, let’s either elevate them, reimagine them in new fabrics, or move beyond to sharper silhouettes. A jacket that surprises always feels worth it.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Iron your clothes properly, unless they’re meant to look distorted. Crispness can transform even the simplest look.”

The trend: Lace and sheer fabrics

(Image credit: La Toile)

As selected by: La Toile

For Milanese fashion house La Toile, the future is sheer. Designers Anna Mainolfi and Camilla Lattuada, tastemakers when it comes to sensuality and fine Italian craftsmanship, tell us, “One of the strongest SS26 trends we’re excited about is the use of lace and sheer fabrics. Sheer in particular feels fresh - it’s daring, sensual, but also versatile.”

It’s not just about the sheer fabrics themselves, but how they can put a whole new spin on the clothes you already have, they explain: “We love how designers are re-framing transparency, not only as something overtly sexy but also as a tool for layering, for revealing and concealing in unexpected ways. It’s about confidence, individuality, and playing with perception - which is exactly what contemporary fashion is leaning into.”

Layer sheer fabrics to put an extra twist on what’s already in your wardrobe. “Think about layering a sheer shirt over tailoring, or pairing a transparent knit with sleek trousers for contrast. Accessories are key - statement belts or sculptural jewelry can transform sheer pieces from delicate to directional,” the Italian designers advise.

“Another approach is to mix sheer fabrics with unexpected textures - leather, denim, or metallics - to give them strength and an edge. It’s about styling sheer not as an afterthought, but as the focal point of a look.”

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?

“A sheer black piece - it’s daring, sensual, and surprisingly versatile. It can be styled with tailoring underneath, layered over trousers for a directional look, or worn alone for evening. It’s not only the perfect way to embody the SS26 mood of confidence and experimentation, but also a distinctive piece to keep in the wardrobe – one that you can return to whenever you want to make a statement.”

The trend: Refined rebellion

(Image credit: Agro Studio)

As selected by: Agro Studio

What do Yungblud, Robbie Williams and Beyoncé all have in common? It’s not just headlining our Friday party playlist they have in common - they’ve all recently worn designs by rising cult favourite Agro Studio. Angus Cockram and George Oxby, the designers behind the London-based design house, tell us it’s not just about individual pieces, but how you wear them. Spring/Summer 2026 will be about “Fashion that rejects excess and challenges uniformity - a quiet, deliberate defiance,” they explain.

That means dressing “with unwavering, unapologetic self-confidence. Edit rather than pile on - editing always reads as confidence,” the designers advise.

What’s one item we should invest in now?“The bespoke grosgrain tracksuit and baker boy hat. Worn together or apart, each piece elevates what’s already in your wardrobe - formal or otherwise.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Great style lives where fit, comfort, and confidence meet.”

The trend: Leather loafers

(Image credit: Kaypee footwears)

As selected by KaypeeFootwears

Spring/Summer 2026 will see men reaching for quality footwear, KaypeeFootwears, which crafts durable, stylish soles inspired by the rugged terrains of West Africa, tells us. Designer Kolapo Omoyoloye, who is showing with UDGN at LFW, tells Shortlist, “My collection is a strong return to leather footwear. I think my cracked earth loafers and woven derby shoes with art painting on the side are a great example.”

The even better news is that this trend is easy to style with your existing wardrobe - and for unpredictable weather: “Style it with relaxed tailoring or matching sets rolled-up linen trousers, breezy cotton shirts, or even a trench coat for transitional weather,” explains Omoyoloye, “The key is versatility; the goal is to let the footwear speak.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Fit is everything, know your roots and wear them proudly. Style isn’t just about

trends it’s about expressing who you are. Incorporating cultural elements into your

wardrobe adds depth and authenticity.”

The trend: The new power jacket

(Image credit: INF)

As selected by: INF

For SS26, structure-specialising fashion house INF spotlights functional yet futuristic design with its 1980s-style windbreaker jacket a standout. “We deconstructed the ‘80s shoulder pad and silhouette into the structure and detail,” designer Kuo Wei tells us, of the retro-futuristic statement jacket, “we’ve taken the Eighties as a foundation but softened it a little bit, adding modern touches.”

But it’s not just a fashion hero - it’s practical too, Wei explains, “The best thing is the material is totally waterproof.” A trend that will also survive Spring weather in the UK? Perfect.

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Get to know your body and try as many looks as you can - it’s the only way.”

The trend: Suiting with soft accessories

(Image credit: Apujan)

As selected by: APUJAN

Apu Jan, the Taiwanese designer behind his eponymous London-based design house, tells us that he sees men embracing an “elegant rebellion” in the coming months. “Traditional suiting is being transformed with softer, street-inspired elements, bold contrasting colors, and accessories that were historically considered feminine,” he tells us, “This trend is exciting to us because it feels playful and less rigid.”

That means swapping typical suit accessories for playful ones, the designer shares, “I’d suggest pairing a suit with a pearl necklace, swapping a tie for a brooch, or wearing an oversized knitted vest.” That twist can even be as simple as rolling a shirt’s sleeves up, or having irregular collar, he adds.

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?“A knitted vest. Think preppy with a rebellious twist - it's versatile and fits the season’s trend perfectly.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?“Choosing the right fit for your body shape is always key. Start by having your hair and confidence in order, then experiment with different sizes, cuts, and colours.”

The trend: Tailoring goes fluid

(Image credit: Midetush)

As selected by: Midetush

Forget stiff suits - tailoring is getting a relaxed makeover for Spring/Summer 2026, Olumide Oyewunmi, the designer behind heritage-meets-high street West African inspired label Midetush, and part of the UGDN show at London Fashion Week, reveals.

“For Spring-Summer 26, I’m most excited about the rise of fluid tailoring and sharp silhouettes cut with ease and movement. Men are embracing clothes that feel elevated but never rigid, letting personality and confidence come through in breathable fabrics and relaxed lines,” he adds, like music to our ears, “It’s tailoring without the stiffness, designed for real life.”

Pair tailored pieces with comfy breathable ones, the designer of the Leicester-born brand advises: “I love the idea of a boxed jacket or blazer paired with relaxed trousers and a clean vest or knit underneath. It’s a modern uniform that works effortlessly from day to night with just a change of shoes.”

Add accessories and you’re set through all of Spring and Summer. “Personally, I’d finish it with a sleek sling or messenger bag, classic penny loafers, and sharp socks for a refined touch that feels easy,” shares Oyewunmi.

If we invest in just one item this season, what should it be?

“A perfectly cut trucker or bomber jacket. It’s endlessly versatile when layered over denim or

tailored trousers and it’s the kind of piece that feels fresh now but will carry anyone well

beyond SS26.”

What’s one style tip every man should know?

“Fit and comfort are everything. Even the simplest T-shirt looks like luxury when it sits on the body just right.”