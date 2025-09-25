Marvel’s Fantastic Four are back… as BAPE trainers

Move over multiverse, Marvel’s First Family is now stomping into the sneakerverse. A Bathing Ape (aka BAPE) has teamed up once again with Marvel for a brand-new BAPE STA Fantastic Four Collection, reimagining the cult sneaker silhouette as each member of the superhero squad (and a couple of their iconic foes for good measure).

This isn’t just a colourway tweak; each shoe goes all-in on character design. Mr Fantastic and Invisible Woman keep things classic in the Fantastic Four’s trademark blue and white, Human Torch turns up the heat in blazing red and yellow, while The Thing stomps around in rugged orange with blue hits.

The villains get their shine too: Doctor Doom broods in green and metallic grey, and cosmic frenemies Galactus and Silver Surfer go intergalactic with a pink-and-blue palette that screams Devourer of Worlds. The nicest pair on offer is either the Galactus pair or the Mr Fantastic/Invisible Woman pair; however, there’s no doubt they will all appeal to someone, with the Doctor Doom pair also standing out.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: BAPE) (Image credit: BAPE) (Image credit: BAPE) (Image credit: BAPE) (Image credit: BAPE)

Marvel embroidery, comic-style character art on the heels, and metallic lace charms stamped with the famous 4 logo make sure nobody misses the reference. Even the packaging goes full fan-service, delivered in action-figure-style packs for the collector’s shelf.

The capsule doesn’t stop at trainers. A lineup of four tees lands alongside the sneakers, each pairing BAPE’s streetwear DNA with comic book graphics. Think Fantastic Four logos, BAPE’s signature camo remixed with superheroes, and a Galactus tee that looks ready to crash Comic-Con. It’s Marvel fandom, but streetwear-coded, although the trainers are the main event here.

This collab drops just months after Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps hit cinemas and went head-to-head with DC’s Superman reboot. Supes may have won the box office battle, but when it comes to sneaker culture, Marvel and BAPE look to take the crown.

The partnership stretches back to 2005, when superhero-themed BAPE STAs first hit shelves packaged like toys. Almost 20 years later, they’re still serving nostalgia with a fresh twist.

The Marvel x BAPE STA Fantastic Four Collection drops on the 27th of September, available online at BAPE and in select BAPE stores. Limited quantities are available, so you’ll want to move fast.