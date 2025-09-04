Celebrating Giorgio Armani: 6 iconic looks from classic films

Giorgio Armani was more than just a fashion designer; he was a true cinematic style icon whose visionary work irrevocably redefined the relationship between fashion and film. His signature minimalist aesthetic, unparalleled tailoring, and an unwavering commitment to timeless sophistication didn't just influence the global fashion landscape — it became intrinsically linked with some of the most powerful and memorable characters to grace the silver screen.

From the sharp suits of action heroes to the understated elegance of enigmatic gangsters, Armani’s creations adorned and defined countless iconic figures in cinema history.

Now, as we mourn the passing of this legendary maestro, who passed away today aged 91, we reflect on a monumental legacy that will continue to inspire generations. In tribute to his profound and unparalleled contribution, we’ll take a look at the looks that forever etched Giorgio Armani's name into the annals of film history, celebrating how his genius transcended the runway and became an integral part of cinematic storytelling.

6. Wolf of Wall Street - Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Where would this film be without the slick rick of Jordan Belfort's suits? Imagine good old Leo acting in Wolf of Wall Street's big offices and hobnobbing with financial powerhouses in his tracksuit - doesn’t quite have the same gravitas, no?

Wide lapels, strong shoulders, costume designer Sandy Powell knew what they were doing when they headed to the Armani archives for DiCaprio's defining look. It was a masterclass in perfectly tailored, crisp suits that screamed wealth and luxury — sharp business core.

5. The Dark Knight – Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Giorgio Armani’s designs helped define the duality of Bruce Wayne’s character. While the iconic Bat-suit was designed by another team, it’s the civilian wardrobe, crafted by Armani, that truly communicates Bruce’s transformation from a tortured soul to the billionaire philanthropist we recognise as Gotham’s protector.

Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne wears a collection of tailored suits that emphasise wealth, control, and sophistication. The dark colours and sharp cuts of the suits convey a sense of power and purpose, while still maintaining a sense of humanity in the character. Armani’s designs allowed Bale’s Bruce Wayne to be both a believable, grounded businessman and a man with a mission.

4. The Untouchables (1987) – Kevin Costner (Eliot Ness)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In The Untouchables, Kevin Costner plays Eliot Ness, a determined lawman seeking to bring down the notorious gangster Al Capone. Armani’s suits for Ness, primarily in grey pinstripes, are a masterclass in tailored elegance, designed to portray authority, integrity, and class. The precision of the suits perfectly aligns with Ness’s mission: clean, calculated, and unwavering.

While the period setting of the film calls for more traditional attire, Armani’s modern spin on 1930s suits created a timeless look. The high-quality tailoring and sophisticated detailing reflected the sense of control and moral clarity that defined Ness's character. Armani’s work in The Untouchables helped set the tone for a new era of period film fashion, blending classic tailoring with modern elegance.

3. American Gigolo (1980) – Richard Gere (Julian)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Arguably one of the most defining moments in Armani’s cinematic journey, American Gigolo is the film that solidified Giorgio Armani’s place in Hollywood.

Richard Gere’s character, Julian Kaye, is the epitome of suave sophistication, and his wardrobe plays a huge role in establishing that. The most iconic look from the film is the striking white suit that Gere wears in a pivotal scene. The soft, unstructured tailoring and minimalist design of the suit contrasted with the stiff, traditional suiting of the era, bringing a fresh, modern edge to menswear.

This collaboration marked a turning point in both Hollywood fashion and men’s tailoring. Armani’s vision was revolutionary, ushering in a new era of fluid, elegant suiting that moved away from the rigid, structured styles of the past. The look became synonymous with effortless luxury and continues to influence fashion to this day.

2. Miami Vice (1984) - Don Johnson (Sonny)

(Image credit: NBC)

Undercover policemen in 80s Miami? The costumes almost write (sew?) themselves. But that particular job fell to Armani, who crafted the looks for most of its 114 episodes. Described as a fashion revolution, Armani definitely had a hand in the cult look.

Mostly, the oversized, yet tailored white suit, which didn’t necessarily scream "high-functioning pressure-cooker job". But somehow, Sonny’s unstructured jacket and loose-fitting trousers gave a laid-back yet wealthy feel that became a symbol of the era – and still is.

1. Inglourious Basterds – Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Lt. Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds is one of the most iconic roles of his career, and his wardrobe, designed by Anna B. Sheppard, plays a big part in creating the character's rugged yet charismatic appeal.

Pitt’s Aldo Raine is a no-nonsense soldier with a distinctive style, and his wardrobe reflects that: from the field jacket to the well-tailored trousers, each piece strikes a balance between practicality and understated style.

However, the standout look is the white suit jacket worn by Raine during the film's most intense moments and as designed in partnership with Armani. It’s flashy and overtly luxurious, exuding class. The entire ensemble fits within the film's blending of historical fiction and stylised realism, allowing Raine to be both tough and undeniably charismatic. This look proved that even in a gritty war setting, Armani’s influence could inject a level of sophistication that makes a lasting impression.

Honourable mention: Julie Roberts’ suit

(Image credit: Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Julia Roberts 1990 Golden Globes suit will go down in history - in fact, it already has. It was the outfit that launched a thousand queer awakenings. Combining chic tailoring with the power outfit era of the shoulder pad, it’s an effortless androgynous look that brought the best of 90s fashion together. Feminism meets serious chic.