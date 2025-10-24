From street to peak: Sorel Callsign Horizon Low GTX is this season’s must-have all-weather sneaker
Rugged like a boot, easy on the toes like a trainer, Sorel’s Callsign Horizon will see you through those long dark nights.
The rain’s in, so it's time to put your boxfresh whites back in the cupboard until the Spring.
If you’re looking for the comfort of a good sneaker without having to worry about dreaded ‘wet sock’ by the time you get into the office however, the Sorel Callsign Horizon Low GTX should be firmly on your feet.
With the solid style of a highrise-sole sneaker, but with the performance of an all-terrain boot, the Sorel Callsign Horizon Low GTX can take you from on the street to on the slope without looking out of place on either.
A nod to Sorel heritage
If you’re a fan of Sorel’s classic Caribou winter boot (as is Lord of the Rings' top elf Orlando Bloom), you’ll be right at home with the Callsign Horizon.
It takes all the protective tech of that rugged design, and reimagines it as a style-conscious sneaker.
In other words, you’re getting that desert-dry GORE-TEX finish to keep from any moisture seeping into your shoe, and a grippy moulded XS Trek EVO Vibram compound outsole to keep your feet firmly on the ground in icy conditions.
They’ll take a beating, too.
Sorel is using a TPU abrasion resistant material on the upper, so you’ll be protected from scuffs and breaks in the waterproofing, whether you’re on the trail or keeping a toe in the closing doors of the tube.
We’ve been living with the Sorel Callsign Horizon Low GTX for about a month now, and they’ve been a godsend on our travels.
Whether hiking through the Danish countryside or darting across London in torrential rain, there’s an almost tactical-level of performance to the fit, without looking like you’re planning an Everest ascent on your lunch break.
The Sorel Callsign Horizon Low GTX sneaker is available now in Caribou Buff / Caribou Beige, Black, Sea Salt / Chalk, Canyon Gold / Honey White, and Arctic Whisper / Optimized Orange shades, priced at £180.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
