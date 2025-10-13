Absolut Vodka and Aries launch limited-edition Keith Haring-Inspired Collection

Absolut Vodka has teamed up with cult streetwear label Aries to launch a bold, limited-edition fashion collection inspired by legendary artist Keith Haring, a celebration of colour, creativity and cultural legacy. Titled Absolut Haring x Aries, the six-piece capsule arrives exclusively on Aries’ website, available now until it sells out, with prices ranging from £25 to £280.

This isn’t Absolut’s first dance with Haring. Back in the 1980s, the pop artist, known for his vibrant, socially conscious work, was personally recommended by Andy Warhol to collaborate with the vodka brand, producing one of its most iconic advertising campaigns. Now, nearly 40 years later, that relationship is being reimagined for a new generation.

Fusing Haring’s signature motifs, think barking dogs and dancing figures, with Aries’ subversive, art-literate design language, the collection includes reworked tees, hoodies, denim and ties, all nodding to Haring’s original Absolut paintings. Each piece reinterprets his unmistakable aesthetic without turning it into a lazy nostalgia play.

We really like it. This isn’t one of those half-hearted art-meets-brand efforts where a few logos are slapped on generic pieces and called a day. The Absolut Haring x Aries collection feels intentional, well-crafted, and true to both collaborators. It pays proper homage to Haring’s iconography while maintaining Aries’ sharp, street-informed point of view, walking that rare line between reverence and relevance.

“This collaboration is a celebration of our core values, which are rooted in a passion for art, graphics and illustration,” said Aries Creative Director Sofia Prantera. “Keith Haring’s iconic legacy also sits within this space, so I’m thrilled we were able to bring our visions together with a vibrant partnership that will continue to expand the cultural space and nurture a community of artists, designers and enthusiasts who inspire us every day.”

The drop follows Absolut’s Haring-Cross station takeover at London’s Charing Cross and the global release of the Absolut Haring Artist-Edition bottle. Featuring Haring’s dancing figures, his signature, and a hand-drawn version of the Absolut medallion, the bottle captures the artist’s playful spirit and bold visual identity.

David Stark, CEO of Artestar (representing the Keith Haring Studio), summed it up: “Keith’s vision was grounded in the belief that art should be for everybody. This collection with Aries and Absolut is a fresh, thoughtful way to revitalise a moment from the 1980s that meant so much to Keith.”

Vibrant, nostalgic and, most importantly, worth wearing, Absolut Haring x Aries is more than just merch. It’s a proper collaboration that respects the art and delivers.