From puffers to parkas: The must-have jackets and coats doing the heavy lifting this winter

Winter’s here, and it’s brought its usual mix of drizzle, wind, and that biting cold that makes you question every fashion decision you’ve ever made. But the right jacket doesn’t just protect you from the elements, it defines your whole look.

Whether you’re battling the morning commute, heading out for Friday pints, or trying to look composed while freezing on a frosty Sunday walk, you need outerwear that can keep up.

From classic tailoring to street-ready shapes, this season’s jackets are all about form meeting function. We’re talking waterproofing that actually works, silhouettes that flatter, and materials that feel as good as they look. Here are the styles you’ll want in your wardrobe rotation, each one a guaranteed upgrade on last year’s “that’ll do” coat.

Trench Coat – The all-weather classic

The trench coat is the timeless outerwear icon, smart, sharp, and looks class. Originally designed for British officers in WWI, it’s now the calling card of anyone who knows their way around a decent outfit.

The beauty of the trench lies in its versatility: it looks as good over a suit as it does with jeans and a hoodie. Go traditional with beige or khaki, or lean into modern minimalism with navy or black. If you want to feel like a film noir detective (without the smoking habit), this is your coat.

Parka – Built for the cold, born for style

When the temperature drops and the wind starts to bite, the parka becomes your best friend. Created for Arctic expeditions, it’s evolved into the ultimate urban armour, functional, warm, and just rugged enough to feel cool.

Look for faux-fur trimmed hoods, insulated linings, and water-resistant shells to keep the elements at bay. Olive green remains the go-to, but navy or black will smarten things up. Wear it over anything and everything; it’s the most forgiving jacket in your arsenal.

Waterproof – The commuter’s essential

Let’s be honest: British winter means rain. A lot of it. Which makes a proper waterproof an essential, not an option. Forget shapeless cagoules, the modern rain jacket has had a serious glow-up.

Think technical fabrics, taped seams, and minimalist silhouettes that actually look good layered over office or casual wear. Brands like Rains and Arc’teryx have nailed that sweet spot between utility and style. Throw one on and stride through the drizzle like you planned it.

Overcoat – The statement piece

An overcoat isn’t just a jacket; it’s a statement. Whether it’s tailored wool, brushed cashmere, or a heavy herringbone, this is the piece that elevates everything underneath.

It’s the natural choice for anyone who wants to look like they’ve got their life together, even if they’re running late and clutching a lukewarm coffee. Go for camel for classic elegance, charcoal for boardroom polish, or oversized for that effortless, off-duty creative vibe. Wear it open, collar up, and pretend you’re in a perfume advert.

Aviator Jacket – Tough, timeless, and a little bit rebellious

Few jackets carry as much swagger as the aviator. Originally built for pilots, it’s now a winter staple for anyone who likes their outerwear with a side of attitude.

The formula hasn’t changed much for a reason: rich leather or suede on the outside, shearling lining on the inside, and just the right amount of vintage cool. It’s warm, weighty, and works best when paired with denim and boots. Basically, if Steve McQueen wore it, you can too.

Puffer – Warmth turned up to 11

The puffer has gone from practical mountain gear to streetwear essential, and it’s not hard to see why. Nothing beats it for warmth, and the new breed of puffers is sleek enough to wear beyond the slopes.

Look for cropped fits, high collars, and recycled down or synthetic fills that keep you toasty without adding bulk. Black is foolproof, but bold colours or matte finishes can make it a real statement piece. Think of it as your personal duvet, only socially acceptable to wear outside.

Bomber Jacket – Short, sharp, and effortless

The bomber is the great equaliser of jackets, easy to wear, easy to style, and impossible to get wrong. Originally a military flight jacket, it’s since become the go-to for casual confidence. Satin, suede, wool, or nylon, each brings a different energy, from varsity nostalgia to sleek minimalism.

The cropped cut keeps things clean, while the ribbed cuffs and collar nod to its utilitarian roots. It’s the perfect “just throwing something on” jacket that somehow always looks like you’ve got style nailed.

Utility Jacket – Workwear built for everyday life

The utility jacket is where fashion meets function, a sturdy, no-nonsense layer that’s equal parts practical and stylish. Think heavyweight canvas or duck cotton, metal hardware, and enough pockets to lose your phone.

Inspired by classic workwear, this is the jacket that’s earned its stripes in garages, studios, and city streets alike. Brands like Carhartt WIP and Dickies are leading the charge with modern cuts and subtle detailing that elevate the form without losing its grit. Pair it with jeans, a roll neck, or even smart trousers; it’s the kind of jacket that looks better the more you wear it. Call it patina, call it character, either way, it’s built to last.





