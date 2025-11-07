Create your own Wordle and make your mates sweat

If you thought Wordle was addictive enough already, think again. The New York Times has just rolled out a new feature that lets fans create their own custom puzzles to share with friends, family, or anyone you fancy mildly tormenting.

All Access and Games subscribers can now pick a word between four and seven letters, add an optional clue, and generate a unique link to send to others. And here’s the kicker: the people you send it to don’t need a subscription to play. Finally, your inside jokes, cryptic messages, or fiendishly difficult word choices can wreak havoc without anyone having to pay a penny.

You can make your puzzle on the NYT Games app, mobile web, or desktop, so whether you’re on your commute, in the office, or chilling on the sofa, your next masterpiece is just a few taps away. There are rules, of course, no swearing, bullying, sexual content, threats, or anything nasty. Otherwise, the sky’s the limit.

Wordle has been part of the NYT family since 2022 and has been a huge hit ever since. With features like the Wordle Archive of over 1,500 puzzles and WordleBot’s post-game analysis, it’s already more than just a daily brain-teaser. Now fans can add a personal touch, turning inside jokes, special moments, or messages into tiny, digital challenges for friends to solve.

Jonathan Knight, chief of NYT Games, says the team has been keen to offer this for a while. “It’s just the beginning,” he explains. “We’re excited to see what people create.” At the moment, there are no plans to expand custom creation to other games like Crossword, Spelling Bee or Connections. For now, it’s all about Wordle – the little word game that could.

So whether you’re planning a gentle laugh, a sneaky bit of torment, or just want to see how your mates cope with an impossible word, the new Wordle creation tool is ready and waiting. Wordle just got a whole lot more personal.





