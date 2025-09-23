Crep Protect Power is the latest gadget to keep your trainers clean

If you’re the type who treats their trainers like royalty, then you know how tricky it can be to keep them looking fresh. But now, thanks to Crep Protect Power, you can give your kicks the VIP treatment without the elbow grease.

The new Crep Protect Power is the Ultimate Powered Sneaker Cleaning Kit, and it’s here to revolutionise your sneaker care routine. Gone are the days of scrubbing by hand with limited results. This electronic cleaning device takes the hassle out of the process, offering powerful yet gentle cleaning with just the push of a button. Crep Protect have long been at the forefront of cleaning trainers, but now it's levelled up with a snazzy gadget.

With a motor speed of 10,800 RPM, the Crep Protect Power offers a serious clean without any damage. Whether it’s mud, grime, or just everyday dust, the powerful motor works its magic, so your sneakers always look as good as new.

Plus, you’ve got the option of two speed modes: Turbo Speed for those deep cleans and a gentler regular speed for more delicate materials. It’s like having a cleaner for every occasion.

What makes this kit even better is the versatility. Each Crep Protect Power comes with two interchangeable brush heads: a Premium Brush for uppers and a Midsole Brush for the dirtier bits (think soles and midsoles). That means every part of your sneaker gets the treatment it deserves. The kit also includes the brand’s Cure Cleaning Gel and a microfibre cloth, giving you everything you need for a thorough clean.

If you’ve ever burned through a pack of AA batteries while trying to clean your shoes, you’ll love this: the Crep Protect Power comes with a rechargeable Lithium battery that lasts for an hour of continuous cleaning.

And, for sneakerheads who love to travel, the Crep Protect Power is compact enough to take anywhere. Whether it’s a weekend trip or a gym session, you can rest easy knowing your sneakers are covered.

For £60, Crep Protect Power is the ultimate tool for anyone who wants their sneakers to stay in top condition without the effort. It doesn’t seem too steep a price to ensure longevity in your kicks and keep 'em fresh.