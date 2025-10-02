Versace x Onitsuka Tiger was the standout from Milan Fashion Week

Versace just dropped one of Milan Fashion Week’s most unexpected collabs, and it might be the best-looking sneaker we’ve seen for a while. As part of the new Chief Creative Officer Dario Vitale’s debut Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the Italian fashion house has teamed up with Japanese cult-favourite Onitsuka Tiger to reimagine the TAI-CHI sneaker, and it’s pure crossover magic.

The shoe, revealed on Friday, 26th September during the runway presentation in Milan, sees Onitsuka Tiger’s minimalist Tai Chi silhouette given a quietly luxe Versace makeover. It’s a collab that doesn’t scream, but you’ll still hear it.

Originally made famous by Bruce Lee in Game of Death and Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, the Tai Chi has a serious legacy. For this project, the sneakers were produced in Onitsuka’s famed Sanin Tottori factory, using carefully sourced Italian leather.

Double-stitched Tiger stripes run across the sides, and the tongue features a subtle but unmistakable Versace Medusa emblem in studded form. The upper has been washed and buffed to give it a gently worn-in, vintage texture, a surprisingly understated move for Versace, and maybe a hint at where Vitale plans to take the brand next.

(Image credit: Onitsuka Tiger)

Alongside the sneakers, the runway also debuted a pair of Italian-made loafers from the same collaboration. Eight full looks were built around the shoes, showcasing a fusion of high fashion minimalism and throwback athletic cool. It’s an Italian flash meeting Japanese discipline, and for once, neither is trying to dominate the other.

This marks Vitale’s first collection since leaving Miu Miu, and his design fingerprints are all over this one. Miu Miu’s quiet confidence and pared-back detailing have clearly rubbed off, tempering Versace’s typical Miami-maximalist vibe. The result is a collection that drips in glamour, but in a sleeker, more self-aware way.

The Onitsuka collab felt less like a headline grab and more like a message: under Vitale, Versace isn’t afraid to take a breath. In an era where fashion x sneaker collabs are everywhere, this one stands out for how it doesn’t overdo it.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No official price or release date yet, but the collab will hit select Versace flagship stores and the brand’s website in Spring 2026.

Sneakerheads, fashion obsessives, and anyone who’s ever wanted to look like a high-fashion version of Bruce Lee, your time is coming.