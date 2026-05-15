Rock band Geese get their own sunglasses as hipster fashion makes its comeback

Geese are — according to more than just a few people — the current saviours of rock music. And you can now buy into the myth even more with a pair of Geese-branded sunglasses.

The Geese x Sub Sun sunglasses may well look familiar if you have been following coverage of the band’s sold-out tour, or their appearance at the BRIT Awards.

“A mythic era lies ahead for these shades; having already shared a Brit Award with Max Bassin, survived the heat of a sold-out world tour and ridden the face of front man Cameron Winter, as he tore up stages worldwide,” says Sub Sun.

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They are a bug eye-style design, not too far removed from a toned down version of the Christian Roth sunglasses Kurt Cobain helped make famous in the 1990s.

The Geese x Sub Sun pair are available to pre-order now, for £145, and they come in two colours. There are silver and black frames, but the lens coating and style appears to be the same across the two versions.

Geese branding goes beyond the name. The band logo is etched on the inside of the glasses’ stem, alongside the signatures of the four members. These visuals are part of the included case too.

(Image credit: Sub Sun)

The lenses are rated for UV400 protection, while the frames are made of “hand crafted Italian acetate.”

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Among the good news: the Geese x Sub Sun are still available to order at the time of writing, and are only a little more expensive than Sub Sun’s in-house designs.

Sub Sun is also a London-based company, and as the pair costs more than £100, your order will qualify for free delivery. No customs charges or trips across the ocean required for these.

This is not the first musician collab pair Sub Sun has made, but it is comfortably the most high-profile. Previous collaborations include those with Joel Gion, of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and Next Door Records.

The Geese x Sub Sun sunglasses will begin shipping from 20th May.

Geese will play two nights at London's Troxy later this year, on 1st and 2nd September. But tickets are long since sold out, and you'll need to be on the ball to pick up a sensibly priced resale one.





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