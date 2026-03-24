The Camden Watch Company drops its first-ever pocket watch

The Camden Watch Company is stepping into that space for the first time, with the launch of its debut pocket watch, a release that leans heavily into the brand’s London roots while still keeping things wearable in 2026.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Anneke Short and Jerome Robert, the brand has built a steady following off the back of clean, industrial-inspired designs with subtle nods to Camden’s architecture and history.

This new watch is a natural extension of that, and the next logical step, just with a bit more theatre. According to the founders, customers have been asking for a pocket watch for years, but it never quite lined up. Now, finally, it has.

The design itself takes cues from Victorian London, without going full cosplay/re-enactor. The engraved case pulls from traditional scrollwork, soft, vine-like detailing, while the centre design references the ironwork of the Regent’s Canal bridge in Camden, a detail longtime fans of the brand will recognise from its existing watches.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company ) (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company ) (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company ) (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company ) (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company ) (Image credit: The Camden Watch Company )

Flip it open, and you get a layered dial that sticks closely to Camden Watch Company’s usual playbook: clean lines, slightly industrial feel, and just enough detailing to keep it interesting. There’s also a date window, as well as the brand’s signature blue seconds hand, a small but consistent nod to the Camden Lock bridge.

It’s that balance that makes it work. There’s certainly a vintage influence here, but it’s not trying to pass as something pulled straight out of the 1800s. It's modern enough to wear without looking like you’re heading to a themed event.

On the spec side, things are fairly straightforward: stainless steel case, Japanese quartz movement, and a 47mm size that gives it a bit of presence without going overboard. Pre-orders are priced at £170, with a chain included, though that’ll be sold separately once the watch goes into full release.

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Shipping is set for mid-June, deliberately timed for wedding season, exactly the kind of setting where something like this actually gets its moment.

The Camden Watch Company Pocket Watch £170 at camdenwatchcompany.com





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