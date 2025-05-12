Sustainable fashion brand Asket opens London store, its first outside Sweden

Swedish anti-fast fashion label Asket has set up a new home in the big smoke, taking over a vacant lot left available by Carhartt in London's Soho area. This new store marks the first time Asket has opened an international store.

The new shop is located on Brewer Street. It is opening just in time to celebrate the fashion brand's 10th anniversary. The brand continues to strive to deliver quality day-to-day garments that will last the test of time.

When looking through Asket's website, it’s hard not to notice the quality on offer and the desire for smart, simple and aesthetically pleasing clothes — minimalist fits good for any occasion. The full range is filled with everything from the popular quarter zip (so you can go full Larry David) to sweats, underwear, jackets, and more. You could easily kit out your whole wardrobe in the new store.

Asket founders August Bard Bringéus and Jakob Sazon Dworsky considered London a logical progression for their brand, beyond its fashion prominence. Bringéus even noted that London's extensive Asket customer and follower base surpassed that of it's hometown Stockholm.

If you wanna check out the store for yourself, you can now at the address below:

72-74 Brewer St

London

W1F 9TU