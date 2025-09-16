Rolex's classic Oyster Perpetual Datejust is celebrated in new commemorative official book

We all love a bit of horological news, but sometimes it feels like there are so many different watch types, you can barely keep up. And like a lot of things, everything sort of pales in comparison to the originals: Bond, iPhones, Nintendos, and Stars Wars. And watches are no different - after all, what’s more iconic and historic than a Rolex?

Now, the definitive history of Rolex's Oyster Perpetual Datejust has been recorded in the ultimate book - and is available for a fraction of the price of an actual Rolex. The book combines beautiful original photography alongside historical images from the official Rolex archives, so you can relive some of the glory days, charting the epic rise of one of the most influential timepieces of all time.

It has been written by watch expert Nicholas Foulkes and published by drool-worthy design magazine Wallpaper*. The 224-page hardback not only follows the evolution of the Datejust across its 80-year existence, but will look seriously sophisticated on your coffee table. It will deepen your knowledge of Rolex and the Datejust as well as make you look like a proper adult with taste (and your life together). Win-win.

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Whether you’re familiar with the watch itself or whether it’s brand-new to you, the book will dive into its inception by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf to its mega status as the watch of achievement, coveted by everyone from athletes to actors. In the words of Wallpaper’s* Editor in Chief, the Datejust “not only became a symbol of worldly success, but a partner in life” - owning the book is basically the equivalent of owning the watch, right? So you can have a bit of worldly success without topping the charts, winning an Emmy, or dominating the FTSE 500.

The book, Oyster Perpetual Datejust - A Watch that Made History, is available to buy exclusively from WallpaperSTORE* from 29th September and is retailing at £100. More affordable than any Rolex on the market at any rate…