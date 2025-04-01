Adidas x Bape link-up again with fresh collection dropping soon

Bape (A Bathing Ape) and Adidas are collaborating again, bringing together two signature brands to continue a lucrative partnership we first saw bear fruit in 2003 and has produced plenty of collaborations since.

The next drop from the Japanese streetwear brand and German sports behemoth is a big one. It features over 10 different items, ranging from socks to tracksuits, and, naturally, some sneakers have been chucked in for good measure too.

If you’re looking to grab something from the collection, you will have to act fast, as this will be a limited release, meaning once it’s gone, it’s gone.

You can find the new range on the Adidas website, which is still coming soon, or you can enter a raffle to gain the opportunity to buy one or more of the items being released.

Below is the complete list of everything to expect from Adidas and Bape's most recent collaboration. Don’t worry too much if you miss out; history suggests this won’t be the last time we see them combine.

Complete Bape x Adidas collection

The collection features the signature camo often associated with Bape, which, unlike traditional camo, will help you stand out in any crowd — unless you happen to be standing in a Bape warehouse.

Cross-body bag: This white bag is adorned with the three stripes of Adidas in black. A subtle camo pattern runs throughout in white, and a golden ape plaque at the bottom matches the golden zips.

Features the Adidas Originals logo on the front with A Bathing Ape written across the top.

Firebird trackpant/track jacket: These track bottoms come in two colours, both featuring the Bape camo throughout. The colourways are grey with red detailing or blue with white stripes and branding. Matching track jackets are also being sold, but they’ll have to be bought separately.

Shark Hoodie: One of Bape's most instantly recognisable features is the Shark Hoodie, which the Japanese company has become known for. One is available as part of this collection.

Socks: Socks are socks; you know what you're getting, but they can elevate any fit when done well. This pair features the branding of both companies on both the foot and the cuff.

T-shirt: Classic, simple t-shirt with the Adidas Originals logo on the front and A Bathing Ape written above.

Sneakers: For many, the main event will be the sneakers in the collection, which adapt the classic Superstar silhouette in either white or blue

What helps this collection stand out compared to previous Bape x Adidas lines is the heritage on offer here.

The Superstars offer a fresh new take on the partnership that started it all between the two fashion giants in 2003, with this trainer featuring as part of the original collab all those years ago—chances are, if you nabbed some, then you may need a fresh pair. You can grab something yourself from 5th April.