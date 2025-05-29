Adidas reveals kick-ass Bruce Lee sneaker set

Adidas is set to honour martial arts icon Bruce Lee with a special edition of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sneaker, the Adidas Jabbar Lo. This sneaker has been dubbed Game of Death, after the martial arts thriller of the same name. This collaboration pays tribute to Lee's 1978 film as well as his friendship with the basketball legend.

The design directly references Lee's iconic yellow jumpsuit from the film, featuring a full yellow suede upper, complemented by black leather stripes and detailing. Notable details include Bruce Lee's signature in black on the lateral heel and a gold silhouette of him performing a kick on the back tab. The insoles showcase graphics of Lee and Abdul-Jabbar facing off in the film, and the box also features images of the pair on set.

Abdul-Jabbar was a student of Lee's martial arts philosophy in addition to playing the role of Hakim in Game of Death, engaging in a memorable fight scene with Lee. Their friendship began in 1967, when Abdul-Jabbar was a student at UCLA, and lasted until Lee's passing. The release of Game of Death in 1978, despite being unfinished at the time of Lee's death, solidified their shared cinematic history and relationship.

This collaboration marks an unusual blend of martial arts, basketball, and cinematic history. The Adidas Jabbar silhouette, created for Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s, serves as the perfect canvas for this tribute, especially given how well the silhouette suits the blend of black and yellow.

The Bruce Lee x Adidas Jabbar Lo Game of Death is scheduled to release on August 30th, 2025 and will be available through the Adidas website and select retailers. This release is expected to be a highly sought-after item for fans of both Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, celebrating their enduring legacies and will most likely be limited, so good luck.