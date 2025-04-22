Denim Air Jordan 1 Low comes with a shoebox to match

Denim is truly a staple of most people’s wardrobes - the versatile and hard-wearing fabric quite literally lines the streets with people frequently donning their favourite jeans, jackets, and even accessories too. In recent years, more and more sneakers have become increasingly experimental, with denim appearing more frequently on classic silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 1 Low takes it a step further, also featuring a denim shoe box to store the sneakers, which matches the distressed denim uppers.

The silhouette remains the same, with distressed, light blue denim uppers surrounded by white leather, alongside a leather tongue and an off-white midsole. The shoe features a gum sole. The signature Air Jordan logo on the heel is embroidered in the same denim, creating synergy throughout the whole shoe and the box, too.

The box, which is sure to turn the heads of many collectors and Canadians, is completely covered in matching denim, featuring the Jumpman logo embroidered on top and the Air Jordan logo on the sides in white. Without getting our hands on it, it’s hard to tell the quality of the denim used on the box itself, but from a visual standpoint, this is one of the more striking shoeboxes you’re going to find.

At the time of writing, there’s no exact release date for the sneakers, but they are meant to drop in the Autumn, right in time for the brown leaves and cosy flavoured coffees to fill the streets.

They’re going to cost $130, although there currently isn’t a UK price point, which will likely be announced closer to release. Chances are, this will be a limited drop, so prepare to enter raffles or jump into some queues if you’re planning on picking up a pair of the Denim Air Jordan 1 Low.

Images via Nike