Dr Martens and Palace team up to re-style a classic — with a nod to 80s pop guilty pleasures

Dr Martens and Palace are partnering up to deliver a fresh take on the classic 1461 shoe silhouette. It’s a perennial favourite and is instantly recognisable to any fan of ‘DMs’, but this partnership brings a little bit of the pizzazz we’ve grown to expect from the London skate brand.

What helps these shoes stand out from the traditional 1461 is the bottle-cap lace charm, which calls back to the popular trend from the 1980s. It’s a look arguably coined by guilty-pleasure 80s pop superstars Bros., who weaved bottle caps into their Doc Martens laces, and saw their legions of fans follow suit.

In place of the traditional heel loop, with AirWair embroidered in, the text has been replaced with Palace in the usual colours that the heel loop is in.

The new shoes will be available in three different colourways, including black, cherry red, and camo patterns, for anyone trying to blend in—not that these shoes will serve you too well in the woods.

Palace X Dr. Martens is coming soon

The new shoes can be seen in action in the trailer above before they drop in the UK on the 11th of April, on sale at the Palace website or in-store. The shoes will go live on Dr. Martens’ website the following day. The inimitable Dr John Cooper Clark, punk poet hero and about a million miles away from Bros., even appears in the trailer to offer his seal of approval.

As is always the case with Palace launches, expect the drop to be quite limited. We also aren’t sure how much these will cost — considering it is the first time the two have partnered up, there’s no point of reference. But the 1461 usually costs £140, which would likely be the lowest possible price point.