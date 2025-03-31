Nike Air Max 1 pops in the cheat codes with GoldenEye 007 homage

Continuing the trend of merging popular sneaker fashion with iconic gaming franchises, Nike is set to release a version of the Air Max 1 celebrating GoldenEye 007, the Bond-themed shooter first released on the N64 back in 1997. The new trainers are called the Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly “Big Head Mode” – paying tribute to the iconic cheat in the original that gave everyone a massive swede.

This is just the latest in a long line of gaming-related collaborations from Nike, coming shortly after the company announced some Donkey Kong-themed Air Max 1s. Similar to the Donkey Kong kicks, these also feature the low-poly Swoosh, which offers a blockier interpretation of the instantly recognisable logo.

The trainers themselves have black and grey uppers, dark grey soles, and a white blocky swoosh on the side. Gold laces tie them together for that extra bit of Bond class – the tongue is also gold, adding a splash of colour to an otherwise monochrome shoe. Undoubtedly, these will be the Golden Gun of any gamer/sneakerhead's collection.

Nike returns to gaming for another Low Poly swoosh

GoldenEye 007 is widely seen as one of the most influential shooters ever made, popularising the first-person shooter genre and demonstrating how to make a licensed game well.

It was an early success in taking inspiration from the source material but appropriately converting it to a new medium where it can become something more than ‘just another licensed game’. As shown with this release, the influence of the nearly 30-year-old game is still being felt today.



According to Footwear News, which broke the story, not too much is known about when these sneakers will be released, beyond arriving “this summer”. As always, the drop will likely be limited, with raffles and queues being the most likely ways of nabbing a pair. So shake yourself a vodka martini and prepare for one of the summer's more notable and unique sneaker launches.

If you’re looking for more fashion and gaming collabs, 2025 appears to be the year for you with Anti Social Social Club launching an Assassin’s Creed line and ARK/8 dropping a Call of Duty collection.

Images via Nike/Footwear News



