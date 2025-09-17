Charing Cross tube is getting a two-day Keith Haring inspired make over

Keith Haring’s artwork is ridiculously well known - it has graced everything from New York’s subway to jumpers, and not forgetting the inked arms of Hackney baristas for years. Now, his iconic designs are heading to London’s own underground for a special two-day pop-up.

On Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th September, Charing Cross will officially metamorphose into Haring Cross and feature two original pieces by Keith Haring. That’s right, the monotone - if slightly drab - interiors of Charing Cross are getting a technicolour glow up, from the ticket hall to the escalators, all plastered with the artist’s joyful drawings.

Entry is obviously free (well, you’ll still have to tap in as usual), but there are free limited-edition prints that will be given out to visitors while stocks last.

The whole takeover is part of an installation by Absolut, which is marking 40 years since Haring designed an advertising campaign for the boozy brand back in 1986. The two original artworks being displayed were originally created for that campaign, and feature red lines and dancing figures against a yellow background.

According to Absolut, the whole idea is about kindling “energy, colour, and hope”, which Keith Harding’s work always radiated. They want to “invit[e] a new generation to celebrate that spirit in a public space.” So hopefully, if you pass the exhibition, it will bring a little smile to your otherwise ordinary commute.