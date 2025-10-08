Coca-Cola and Converse are teaming up for a fizzy, all-American sneaker drop
Quite literally pop culture...
With Converse and Coca Cola, you'd be hard-pressed to find two more recognisable American exports, one’s a fizzy symbol of pop culture, the other a go-to shoe for everyone from rock stars to skaters. Now, they’re finally coming together in a full-scale collaboration, and it’s as nostalgic, joyful, and quietly subversive as you’d expect.
After a few joint releases via Ronnie Fieg’s Kith from 2017 to 2020, Converse and Coca-Cola are going solo, launching a new capsule that taps into vintage soda-fountain aesthetics and classic Americana. The collection is led by four leather Chuck 70 colourways in red, black, white and a silver for the Diet Coke fans. The red pair are the first in the collection to drop, landing on the 9th of October for £100.
Design-wise, there are no lazy logo slaps; each Chuck 70 features a distinctive leather overlay inspired by Coca-Cola’s iconic ribbon branding, snaking around the upper and splitting across the eyelets. There are bottle-green translucent outsoles, nods to the curved glass Coke bottles of the past, plus custom insoles and bottle cap-inspired side details. If you’re a sucker for thoughtful touches, there’s even a writable space inside the tongue and insole, so you can “Share a Coke” with your name on it.
The storytelling doesn’t stop there. Converse is also launching a “By You” personalisation programme in November, allowing fans to customise Chuck Taylor All Stars in colours such as Classic (red), Diet (silver), Zero (black), and Polar Bear (white).
There’s also a capsule wardrobe, featuring graphic tees, a fleece hoodie, a tote, and a beanie, alongside a cinematic campaign starring rapper Vince Staples as “Chuck.” Directed by Bradley Calder and shot by Sam Balaban, it leans into themes of self-expression, creativity, and connection.
The Coca-Cola x Converse collection will be available via Converse starting with the red leather Chuck 70s on October 9, and more drops to follow throughout the end of the year.
Whether you're in it for the nostalgia, the design, or just love the idea of Coke on your kicks, this collab is a capitalist combination fans will no doubt go mad for.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
