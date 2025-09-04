9 of our favourites from Wax London's 10th birthday collection

As London's menswear brand Wax London gears up for its 10th birthday bash, its AW25 collection, Rewind and Reclaim, is serving up a serious dose of self-reflection. Think of it as a sartorial therapy session, diving deep into the people, places, and wardrobe essentials that got them here. They're honouring the past, but with a cheeky wink and a fresh spin for today's fashion-forward fella. It’s a fitting tribute to a decade of serious threads, good vibes, and the kind of character that just screams Wax London.

Inspired by the spirit of the 1970s, a decade where self-expression reigned supreme and bold aesthetics were basically a birthright, this collection is bringing that beloved era kicking and screaming into contemporary design. It also means you can dress like an extra from Boogie Nights, which is always fun. This season's palette weaves together earthy browns, deep teals, and vivid bursts of red.

Once again, fabrics and prints are stealing the spotlight, like an audition for a big winter fashion blockbuster. There’s winter-ready checks that practically beg for a brisk walk, textures so tactile you'll want to stroke them and more.

We'll be diving into all the highlights in more detail, where we've painstakingly picked out some of our favourite pieces from the collection. Trust us, these will undoubtedly elevate any man’s wardrobe as we bravely enter layering season.

Kurt - Light Khaki Organic Cotton Trousers

The Kurt trousers are a great balance of comfort and style, made from soft, breathable cotton. The light khaki colour gives them a neutral vibe, so they’re easy to pair with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. You can get these in a range of colours, all of which are nice.

The fit is relaxed yet tailored, giving you a sleek silhouette without feeling too restrictive, and they’re slightly cropped so you can show off your shoes without having to worry about rising damp. They’ve got that effortless, laid-back style, but the light khaki colour adds just the right amount of sophistication so you still look like a grown-up.

Wilde - Black Brush Stripe Wool Jumper

The Wilde jumper from Wax London is a cosy, relaxed fit jumper made with a soft blend of wool, mohair, and nylon. It’s got a cool brushed stripe pattern in black, mustard, beige, and grey, giving it a vintage, laid-back aesthetic. Imagine if Dennis the Menace grew up, went to a nice art school and discovered fashion, he’d opt for this.

The ribbed cuffs and hem add a bit of structure, while the double-layer neck offers a bit more of a premium feel. It’s comfy enough to throw on casually, but the wool-mohair mix also gives it a touch of class, so you could layer it with some nice trousers and a coat. If you're into unique but subtle designs, this one's a solid pick for your wardrobe. Easy to dress up or down, and definitely a cosy go-to for colder days.

Alban - Black And Green Floral Textured Jacquard Cardigan

Sticking with warm knits, enjoyable patterns and cosy textures, we have the Alban cardigan. It’s a bold, floral jacquard piece that combines black and green tones in a textured, almost 3D pattern. It’s a button-up cardigan with a bit of a vintage feel, perfect for adding some personality to a casual outfit. The jacquard fabric gives it that rich, detailed texture that stands out without being too loud – it’s careful not to make you look like you’ve robbed your nan's curtains and made some clothes.

The black base makes it easy to pair with different colours, but the green floral design really makes it pop. Whether you wear it casually with jeans or want to add a touch of flair to an evening outfit, this cardigan brings a lot of character without feeling too over the top.

Didcot - Black And Brown Paisley Short-Sleeve Shirt

The Didcot shirt is a staple of Wax at this point, and for good reason; the cut is classic and the designs are always enjoyable, but the AW25 black and brown paisley takes the shirt up another level. The darker tones ensure it won't look out of place on a chilly day, but you’re still prepared for if the temperature spikes for no reason, like it often does in October. The paisley pattern adds a touch of vintage flair without feeling too loud.

Whether you’re heading to something a little casual or a classier affair, this shirt can be dressed up or down depending on your vibe. It’s made from a breathable material, so it keeps you cool while still looking stylish. If you're into retro prints or just want something that makes a statement without being too bold, this is a solid pick.

Mason - Red Canvas Work Jacket

The Mason jacket, a bold and fun statement piece crafted from rugged red canvas. Its eye-catching hue and workwear-inspired vibe make it a truly unique addition to your wardrobe, much like the Park jacket below. While its vibrant personality might not be for everyone, those who embrace its distinctive charm will find it a versatile piece.

The durable canvas offers both toughness and comfort, while its functional design and pockets add a touch of utilitarian cool. Whether you're hitting the streets or tackling a weekend project, the Mason jacket delivers effortless, head-turning style for those who aren't afraid to make a statement, and thanks to what it is made of, we can’t wait to see how it might age.

Russell - Rinse Wash Selvedge Straight Fit Denim Jeans

The Russell jeans are a classic pair of straight-fit denim with a rinse-wash finish, giving them that perfectly worn-in look right from the start, something every man needs to have in their wardrobe. Made from selvedge denim, they have that high-quality, durable feel, and the edge stitching gives them a clean, crisp finish.

The straight-leg cut is super versatile, so it works whether you’re nipping down the shops, doing some bits around the house, or even going for dinner. If you’re into that timeless denim style that feels premium but isn’t overly fussy, the Russell will no doubt be a solid pick.

Nolan - Natural And Multicolour Check Wool Overshirt

We mentioned layering earlier on and the Nolan overshirt certainly delivers. The mix of multicoloured checks gives it a bit of a retro feel. Made from wool, it’s perfect for when you want something warmer than a regular shirt but lighter than a full-on jacket.

The check pattern adds a pop of personality without going overboard, and the wool fabric feels cosy while still breathable enough for layering. The Nolan cut is relaxed, so it’s easy to throw on over a tee or long-sleeve shirt. An overshirt has always blended function and fashion, with this one from Wax London delivering it

Park - Burgundy And Ecru Floral Jacquard Jacket

The Park jacket is a standout piece with its burgundy and ecru floral jacquard pattern, giving it a vintage-inspired yet modern vibe, and we know, it won't be for everyone, but what a statement. The jacquard fabric adds a rich texture to the jacket, making it feel luxurious and unique.

This jacket brings a bit of flair to any outfit, but the deep burgundy and neutral floral design keep it balanced and easy to wear. The fit is tailored but not too tight, so it gives you room to move while still looking sharp, and once again, just in case you were wondering, yes, it is perfect for layering.

Osier - Navy And Brown Drawn Check Jacket

If you’re looking for a jacket that is a smart and versatile piece with a bold navy and brown drawn check pattern that gives it a unique yet subtle vibe, then the Osier is for you. The check design is intricate but not too loud, making it perfect for adding a bit of personality to your wardrobe without clashing with other items.

It’s certainly one of the standout items from what has proven to be a cracking collection from Wax London, with plenty of items having a bold streak but perfectly demonstrating what we need to look good during the chillier months.

Honourable mention: beanies

As an honourable mention, we've also included some of our favourite Beanies on offer in this collection because we’ve hit hat season, and there is nothing worse than having cold ears when you’re traipsing back from a long day's work. Wax plenty of hats on offer, but here are our three favourites.

What we’ve included above are just our favourites, but there is plenty in this collection that’s worth getting excited about - both unique pieces and great basics and staples that every man needs to fill out their wardrobe. You can check out the full range over at the Wax London website.