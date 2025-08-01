NBA Basketball in London: Tickets, dates and everything else you need to know

After a rather lengthy timeout since 2019, the NBA is finally making a triumphant return to English shores. Get ready for some serious hoop action, as London is set to host a regular-season game in 2026, with Manchester hot on its heels in 2027.

The National Basketball Association has confirmed that the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will be bringing their talents to Berlin on Thursday, 15th January, 2026, before heading over to London's iconic O2 Arena on Sunday 18th January 2026. Yes, that's right, two games, two cities, and double the chance to witness some gravity-defying dunks and swishes.

The league has also announced future European escapades, with regular-season games planned for Manchester's Co-op Live and Paris in 2027, followed by Berlin and Paris again in 2028. It seems the NBA has caught the travel bug.

For those keeping score, the NBA London Game 2026, presented by Tissot (because it’s not a sporting event without a luxury watch sponsor), will be the 19th time an NBA team has graced the UK since 1993, and the league's tenth regular-season game in London. Manchester will finally host its first regular-season game in 2027, after previously getting a taste of pre-season action back in 2013.

NBA London All-Access: Pistons vs Knicks - YouTube Watch On

Although the Manchester dates and teams are still to be decided, we know that London will host the Memphis Grizzlies as they take on the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena.

Beyond the on-court theatrics, the NBA, Grizzlies, and Magic will be spreading goodwill with NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, youth basketball clinics (Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and Her Time to Play – because everyone deserves a chance to dribble), and even coaching and referee-ing development programs. It's not just about the game; it's about growing the love for basketball, one aspiring slam-dunker at a time.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, practically did a victory lap, declaring, "London is now the undisputed sporting capital of the world, and the NBA coming to The O2 in January 2026 will further cement our global status."

Ticket information for the 2026 games is still under wraps, but you can register your interest on the website. If you're feeling fancy, special ticket packages offering VIP experiences will be available soon as well.