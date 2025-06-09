Alcarez vs Sinner: Was this the greatest tennis match of the decade?

Tennis champ Carlos Alcaraz has defied the odds, saving three championship points in a gruelling five-hour-and-29-minute battle to defeat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) and claim the French Open title – marking the longest match in French Open history.

This victory is Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam title at just 22 years old, matching his idol Rafael Nadal's achievement at the same age.

The final, hailed as one of the greatest ever, saw Alcaraz stage an incredible comeback against the world No. 1, Sinner. Trailing by two sets and facing three match points in the fourth set, Alcaraz showed extraordinary resilience, winning 13 of the following 14 points to force a decisive fifth set.

"The match is not finished until he wins the last point," Alcaraz said following the final, reflecting on his mindset during the tense moments.

"I just wanted to be one of those players who saved match point in the grand slam final and ended up winning." He credited his unwavering self-belief for the turnaround.

Highlights Sinner vs Alcaraz Final | Roland-Garros 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts and high-quality tennis, a game even a non-tennis viewer could sit back and admire. Sinner, who had been on a 20-match Grand Slam winning streak, dominated at first, showcasing incredible movement and powerful shots. However, Alcaraz, the defending champion, gradually found his rhythm, matching Sinner's intensity and delivering stunning smash-shot clinchers.

"Today there were a few moments of the match that, I mean, the level was insane," Alcaraz admitted. He praised Sinner's exceptional play, acknowledging moments where he questioned what he could do to counter it.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sinner, while disappointed, vowed to learn from the defeat. "Difficult to accept now because I had lots of chances, but this is the good part of the sport," he stated, emphasising his continued improvement and determination.

The final set was a tense affair, culminating in a 10-point tie-break. Alcaraz seized control, unleashing devastating forehand winners and capitalising on Sinner's fatigue. He raced ahead, securing the victory and etching his name into Roland Garros history.

Alcaraz final post-match interview | Roland-Garros 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Tennis legends weighed in on the epic encounter. John McEnroe suggested Alcaraz and Sinner could challenge even a prime Rafael Nadal.

Tim Henman called it "one of the best, one of the greatest matches I've ever seen." Whilst Mark Petchey, Emma Raducanu's coach, highlighted the match's positive impact on tennis, comparing the rivalry to the era of the "Big Three."

This final marked the first Grand Slam meeting between two players born in the 21st century. It solidified the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry as a defining feature of the sport's current era, demonstrating the pair's unwavering stamina. The match, filled with drama, exceptional skill, and determination, will undoubtedly be remembered as a classic for years to come.

Alcaraz, with his fifth Grand Slam title in hand, immortalised in clay his status as a dominant force in men's tennis. If you were lucky enough to catch the match live, it was one of those moments where you knew you were witnessing history in the making.