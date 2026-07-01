Maria Sharapova is giving away Wimbledon tickets to Londoners at this Mayfair pub

Getting Wimbledon tickets can feel more elusive than Glastonbury tickets at times, leaving some Brits (me) wishing that bribery was an acceptable way to get around the ballot. Even if the bribe would probably consist of things currently listed on my Vinted page and whatever unopened bottle of wine is in the back of our kitchen cupboard. And if you’re not prepared to do the whole 4am queue thing, then often the closest you end up getting to the prestigious courts is watching it on a large screen in a busy area of London. This year might be an exception, however, as tennis legend Maria Sharapova is set to give away eight Wimbledon tickets to some very lucky Londoners.

Technically, Stella Artois is the one actually supplying the tickets, with Sharapova hosting the competition, which will be taking place at The Audley in Mayfair. The only catch? It's a one-day-only gig happening on Thursday, 2nd July.

(Image credit: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

To actually be in the running for the tickets, you’ll need to head down to The Audley pub in Mayfair on 2nd July between 5-7pm. You’ll need to buy a pint or half pint of Stella Artois (or Stella 0.0), which will be served in an exclusive glass, and scan the QR code on the coaster it comes on. You’ll upload a photo of your chalice of beer with your details, which will be your entry into the prize draw. The competition kicks off at 5pm and the winners will be announced by Sharapova between 6-7pm so this is definitely one of those occasions where you do not want to be running late.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

All the tickets are for the highly coveted Finals Weekend with a pair of tickets up for grabs for Court 1 across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Plus, there are two Ground Pass tickets for the Sunday, too.

Currently, we’re three days into Wimbledon, and have seen the Venus sisters return to the grassy courts, Naomi Osaka making tennis fashion history, and a plethora of British celebs guzzling Pimms. The lineup for the Finals Weekend is yet to be determined, as the current seeded players are battling it out to progress.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



