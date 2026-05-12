A stunning 360 degree projection mapped concert is heading to one of London’s most iconic landmarks this summer

London is getting lighter, and no, we’re not just talking about the post 7pm sunsets, as life-reviving and joyful as they are. Luminiscence – a breathtaking new spectacle is heading to the capital, promising an immersive experience shrouded in candlelight, bringing projection, live music, and narration to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Luminiscence will be taking oer Westminster Cathedral after successful runs in Manchester and worldwide. The story of the city will be voiced by national treasure and star of Paddington and Downton Abbey, Hugh Bonneville, with a script specially commissioned by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Tim Whitnall. The evening brings together stunning 360-degree projections with live performances of classical music and lyrical narration.

The video projection uses cutting-edge video mapping and spatial sound technology to sculpt the spectacular architecture of Westminster Cathedral, including its never-completed mosaic-adorned domes, marking the first time the artwork will be brought to life in the architect's original vision in the building’s history.

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(Image credit: LUMINISCENCE)

The live performances will be bringing some of the best classical music composers to life, including Beethoven, Verdi, Debussy, Vivaldi and Bach, through the Lux Aeterna choir and 14-piece LUMINISCENCE orchestra. According to the team behind the show, it will provide “total sonic immersion, set within one of London’s most spectacular acoustic spaces”.

You’ll spend approximately 50 minutes in the space, soaking up the best of the experience. The whole thing is opening up on 1st July, with tickets (which must be booked in advance) going on sale on 13th May for the general public. Tickets start from £32.50, although under 5s go free. If you sign up for the waitlist, you’ll not only get early access to ticket release, but 10% off, too. The whole experience won’t be around for long, though, with a closing date of 27th September, so you've got around 12 weeks to go and check it out if you fancy it.

Romain Sarfati, Co-founder and CEO of LOTCHI said that "With this new show in London, LUMINISCENCE continues the same mission that has driven us from the beginning: to reveal the emotional power of heritage through an artistic, immersive and accessible experience for all. LUMINISCENCE Westminster continues our mission: to make sacred places vibrate by opening them to a new form of storytelling, which touches all generations, all cultures, all sensibilities. We are convinced that heritage should not only be looked at, but felt. Through light, sound and narration, we hope to offer everyone a suspended, intimate, universal moment — a fresh look at monuments charged with history and memory."





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