Zack Snyder's Justice League reviews: the first reactions are in

Four-hour fantasy fest or flop?

Marc Chacksfield
15 March 2021

We are just days away from the Zack Snyder's Justice League release date. The movie will be released on HBO Max, and elsewhere, 18 March.

The four-hour epic is set to right many of the wrongs from the original movie - a film Snyder left because of bereavement and was replaced by Joss Whedon. The rest is, well, digitised upper lip history.

As it is just days away, the first Zack Snyder's Justice League reviews are in. These are social reactions, so not as in-depth as other reviews that will start trickling out, but they do give you are very good idea as to how good the movie is. Given the words 'vastly superior' appear a few times and one reviewer compares it to Lord of the Rings, we think this is going to be an absolute blast.

Here are the Twitter reactions below.

