Zack Snyder's Justice League released early for some

Some HBO Max users were given an unexpected treat this week when part of Zack Snyder's Justice League was released early - and seemingly leaked by HBO Max itself.

Those sitting down to a viewing of the new CGI-heavy Tom & Jerry movie were instead given access to over an hour's worth of footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Not quite the four-hour cut, then, but still.

This is definitely not how HBO Max would have wanted to debut Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie is, quite rightly, being massively hyped on Twitter and the like with the following brilliant teasers.

Each one of the main stars has been given their own Twitter tease - Wonder Woman's was released on International Women's Day - but this has now been overshadowed by the leak.

According to THR, the movie was shown 10 days early and HBO Max confirmed the mistake in a statement: "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes."

Those trying to show the mistake on Twitter with screenshots were soon given takedown notices, which is fair as the movie isn't meant to be out yet.

This wasn't an early Christmas present by HBO Max, then, and it looks like the rest of us will have to wait for the real Zack Snyder's Justice League release date, which is 18th March.

We're still waiting on confirmation as to how UK viewers will be able to watch the movie, so will let you know as soon as we are given word.