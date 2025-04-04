New five minute look at Superman shows plenty of Krypto

Prior to a summer release, we’ve got our biggest look yet at the upcoming Superman film, which will mark the first feature-length entry in James Gunn’s new DC Cinematic Universe since he became CEO of DC Studios. Gunn is also set to direct the film.

The teaser, which lasts about five minutes, gives an extended look at Superman, who all in all has not had a great day as he crashes into snow before his super pooch Krypto comes to provide a helping paw.

In typical fashion for a rambunctious pup, all Krypto wants to do is play before finally realising Supes needs some help and dragging him to the Fortress of Solitude, where we get a better look inside and meet the robot caretakers of Superman's snowy escape.

Plenty more kicks off afterwards, including a sneak peek of some of the other heroes who are set to feature, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and more. You can check out the full teaser below, where there’s plenty to break down and obsess over before the film's release.

Superman is set to arrive in cinemas on the 11th July, and should usher in a new dawn for the Man of Steel and the rest of DC’s films. This will mark the first time David Corenswet will pop on the blue and red tights, with this iteration seemingly being more comic-accurate than past versions - no spoilers, but even the red trunks are making a comeback.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Milly Alcock in the titular role, will follow on from Superman and be the second film in this universe. This will be the first time we see Jason Momoa take on the role of Lobo, the bounty hunter from space—a role he’s been vocal about wanting to play for years. It's an exciting time to be a fan of DC with plenty more on the horizon.

