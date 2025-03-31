Reef Fanning Flip Flops combine style, functionality… and a bottle opener this summer

Few things are as sad in life as when you get to a pal's, or down the beach for a few drinks, and no one has a bottle opener – before you know it, you’re looking for a surface to pop it open, asking who’s got a lighter for some extra leverage or as a last resort, there’s usually someone about who can do it with their teeth. Unless you’re a Bond villain, that can’t be good for your nashers.

Fortunately, the Fanning Flip Flops from Reef have the solution. With a bottle opener built into the sole, you’ll never need to watch someone grimace as they try to pry open a bottle with their poor incisors ever again.

The sole itself is nice and thick, with no slip traction for extra grip, and the bottle opener sits pretty centrally on the bottom. It may not be ideal to walk in the mud, though, as you don’t want to get your bottle-popper all mucky. The sole has an airbag inside, too, for some added luxury, something flip-flops are not traditionally known for.

The Fanning Flip Flops, named after surfing legend Mick Fanning, should see you taken care of regardless of the terrain you’re tackling, helping you feel comfortable whether at the beach, at a barbecue, or just going for a mooch.





You can grab a pair in multiple colours, from all black to a pair with tan detailing on the straps and sole or something a bit more vibrant like the white and yellow pair.

You can pick the Fanning Flip Flops up now for £55 in sizes 6-13 – saving you the horror of forgetting a bottle opener your next camping trip, and hopefully making your keys lighter in the process. Luckily, the bottle opener itself is one size fits all, and if we’re being honest, that’s what really matters.