You can now watch this amazing Aphex Twin gig in 360 degrees

Electronic music fans are braced for an immersive experience like no other, as British DJ Aphex Twin unleashes a one-off 360-degree gig.



Returning to the live stage after a three year hiatus, the show, filmed at London's Field Day festival earlier this year, is a truly immersive experience.

The 90-minute headline set took place in East London's Victoria Park on August 19, with Aphex Twin - aka Richard James - now making the experience available to those who missed out (or just fancy reliving all the action) online.

The set's audio offering is paired with trippy designs and AI assisted visuals aplenty - at one point, the screens can be seen brimming with 90s nostalgia, as a Microsoft-esque display merges with replicating rainbow patterns.

In basic terms, it's an infectious soundtrack paired with frenzied visuals capable of overloading your brain (in the most delightful way, of course).

And that's before James decided to superimpose his face on the likes of Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, and late pop producer SOPHIE, broadcasting the large-scale visuals behind him.

Brimming with energy, the music icon lined up alongside the likes of Bonobo, Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray and Mount Kimbie to name but a few.

Dubbed as the king of experimental electronica by many, this headline set is crammed full of heady synths and heavy baselines alike.

You might even call it a festival in a bottle.

Be sure to catch the show in its entirety above - trust us, it's one not to be missed.