You can now stream Spotify in VR with Meta headsets

Meta has just dropped a musical bombshell for its Quest headsets: the long-awaited Spotify app. Prepare to add a soundtrack to your virtual adventures, whether you’re slaying digital dragons or simply attempting to not trip over your virtual feet.

Announced with much fanfare (or at least, a blog post), Meta confirmed that Quest users can now access their entire Spotify library directly from their VR headsets. Forget fumbling for your phone; your curated playlists and questionable music choices are now just a headset away. Logging in is surprisingly painless, with a code emailed directly to you – no more tedious VR keyboard pecking to type out your not-so-secret password.

The experience, according to Meta, mirrors what you'd find on your phone or computer. This means all your favourite tracks, podcasts, and even the occasional self-help audiobook are at your virtual fingertips. You can even create new playlists while immersed, which is great for those spontaneous VR sing-alongs.

Spotify’s Quest integration allows for background playback. You can now game, work out, or even play games while your favourite tunes blast away. Finally, a chance to truly relive those glorious days of fragging enemies or scoring bangers to a soundtrack of your own making.

Imagine being deep in a VR game, dodging imaginary projectiles, all while Janelle Monae serenades you. Or perhaps you're sculpting a masterpiece in a virtual art studio, accompanied by the soothing (ish) tones of a true-crime podcast.

This release also ties into Meta’s ongoing efforts to refine its Quest Horizon UI, with its CTO previously hinting at a "richer environment." And let's not forget last year's "Travel Mode," designed to turn your headset into the "ultimate in-flight entertainment device." So now, you can blast your favourite tunes while staring out a virtual aeroplane window, pretending you're going somewhere exciting, even if you're just stuck on your sofa.

The Spotify app is now available for free in the Horizon Store, and at a minuscule 2.31MB download size, it won't even eat into your precious VR game storage.