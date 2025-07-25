You can now stream Spotify in VR with Meta headsets
Play that funky music
Meta has just dropped a musical bombshell for its Quest headsets: the long-awaited Spotify app. Prepare to add a soundtrack to your virtual adventures, whether you’re slaying digital dragons or simply attempting to not trip over your virtual feet.
Announced with much fanfare (or at least, a blog post), Meta confirmed that Quest users can now access their entire Spotify library directly from their VR headsets. Forget fumbling for your phone; your curated playlists and questionable music choices are now just a headset away. Logging in is surprisingly painless, with a code emailed directly to you – no more tedious VR keyboard pecking to type out your not-so-secret password.
The experience, according to Meta, mirrors what you'd find on your phone or computer. This means all your favourite tracks, podcasts, and even the occasional self-help audiobook are at your virtual fingertips. You can even create new playlists while immersed, which is great for those spontaneous VR sing-alongs.
Spotify’s Quest integration allows for background playback. You can now game, work out, or even play games while your favourite tunes blast away. Finally, a chance to truly relive those glorious days of fragging enemies or scoring bangers to a soundtrack of your own making.
Imagine being deep in a VR game, dodging imaginary projectiles, all while Janelle Monae serenades you. Or perhaps you're sculpting a masterpiece in a virtual art studio, accompanied by the soothing (ish) tones of a true-crime podcast.
This release also ties into Meta’s ongoing efforts to refine its Quest Horizon UI, with its CTO previously hinting at a "richer environment." And let's not forget last year's "Travel Mode," designed to turn your headset into the "ultimate in-flight entertainment device." So now, you can blast your favourite tunes while staring out a virtual aeroplane window, pretending you're going somewhere exciting, even if you're just stuck on your sofa.
The Spotify app is now available for free in the Horizon Store, and at a minuscule 2.31MB download size, it won't even eat into your precious VR game storage.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
