Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: US pre-orders are live

The day has come. After years of waiting for a new Xbox console, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders are now live.

Microsoft has done its best to avoid the mess of the PS5 pre-orders which saw many a link go dead after seconds. Whether that was to do with not enough stock or just a communication issue, it left a lot of gamers frustrated. Now, there will be more Sony PS5 stock coming in soon but it's time for Microsoft and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to take the pre-order stage.

Before you click to buy, here are somethings you need to know. And once, you pre-order, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series release date is 10 November.

Xbox Series X



The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's premium console. It comes packing 4K gaming, a physical disc slot, hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games.

And there will be games on tap from the get-go, thanks to Microsoft's Xbox Games Pass which offers over hundreds of Xbox games. EA Play is also coming soon to bolster this service.

The Xbox Series X is available for £449, or you can get an Xbox Series X console, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from £20.99/mo from Game and Smyths, thanks to Xbox All Access.

Xbox Series S

Where the Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful games console, the Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox of all time, that comes disc free which means you will have to download games or use the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get the new Xbox games you want.

Streaming isn't quite 4K but the console does benefit from many of the features of the full-fat Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S is available for £249, or you can get an Xbox Series S console, and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from £20.99/mo from Game and Smyths, thanks to Xbox All Access.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders US

US Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders go live 22 September, 8am PT / 11am ET

When they do go live, this is where you will be able to pre-order the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

