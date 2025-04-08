Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are now live… and there’s a good chance you might get one

The Nintendo Switch 2 was just shown off in all its glory, with the new console building on the success of Nintendo’s original hybrid handheld while introducing plenty of well-needed upgrades. Packing more power, redesigned controller and a bigger screen, Nintendo’s made sure Donkey Kong will look better than ever now that he’s discovered the joys of trouser-wearing. If the slack-wearing simian has won you over, pre-orders for the Switch 2 are now live.

And even if you’re late to the party, you might be in with a chance of picking one up.

Unlike with the original Nintendo Switch, pre-ordering hasn’t been anywhere near as problematic. Supply is still available from a few retailers, including Switch 2 bundle options with Mario Kart World, the camera, the new Pro Controller, and more.

Switch 2 pricing and where to buy

The console itself will set you back £395.99, whilst the Mario Kart World bundle will cost £429.99, which comes with Mario Kart included and is a huge saving considering the game costs £74.99 if it were bought individually. Deals and individual pricing may vary from retailer to retailer, depending on what bundles are currently on offer.

If you’re looking to grab the Switch 2, below are all the links you’ll need to the different retailers expected to have stock over the coming days and weeks:

It feels miles away from previous console launches like the PS5, PS5 Pro and original Switch, where you’d hear whispers on the wind of different shops maybe having stock only to turn up and find out it was essentially a modern myth. Is this a knock on effect from Trump’s recent tariff attacks? They’ve resulted in US pre-orders being delayed indefinitely, which may have given a boost to UK and European stock supplies.

What has stung a bit though is Switch 2 game pricing — picking up a Mario Kart World cartridge outside of a bundle deal is going to set you back just shy of £75. That's roughly a £10 premium on top of current-gen Switch titles, on average.