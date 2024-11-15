Xbox owners can play these 5 games for free this weekend

Xbox owners are being treated this weekend, with up to five games to try for free. And, no, they’re not all multiplayer shooters and you don’t need an Xbox Game Pass subscription for all of them either.

It’s part of Xbox’s Free Play Days initiative, which hopes to get you hooked on titles after giving you the chance to play a bit more than might feature in a traditional demo. Here are the tiles available today, through to 7:59am on Monday morning:

EA Sports College Football 25

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Serial Cleaners

Dustborn

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The best news is the titles that stand out most don’t require an Xbox Game Pass subscription to access — Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Dustborn. And it’s probably because these are limited by the time you're actually allowed to play for, too.

You have a 10-hour allocation to try Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest in the game series we used to know as Yakuza.

It continues the story of Kiryu, the protagonist of the previous Like a Dragon title from 2020. You walk around the game world with a third-person view, getting into fights and completing quests. This series has a vibe all of its own, though, and the story and characters are key to its appeal.

Not your bag? You can also play Dustborn for up to two hours this weekend, which is a curiosity if not actually a killer game.

It’s a narrative-heavy adventure that’s also a beat ‘em up and a rhythm game. Dustborn is set in an alternate reality, one where the JFK assassination ended with the death of his wife, not the president. Despite not being a huge commercial success, this one got a lot of the usual perpetually-upset folks upset online — now you can see what all the fuss is about.

Serial Cleaners is also worth a look for Game Pass subscribers more interested in a gameplay-focused title. A novel concept, you have to clean up after, for example, mob hits.

The action is viewed from a top-down isometric perspective, and the aim is to get in and out of mission zones, mopping up those blood stains without being seen.